On Monday, county treasurers throughout the state began processing the second round of antlerless deer license applications.
It is not uncommon to mail the second application before receiving the first-round tag. I expect to see my first tag any day and will keep it in a safe place until the opening day of archery season. Checking your user profile on the huntfishpa.com website or contacting your bank to see if your check has been cashed are ways to confirm the success of an application.
Hunters who are interested in harvesting some venison this fall would be wise to apply for an antlerless tag or two while they are still available. Limited supply of tags for some Wildlife Management Units results in some selling out earlier than others. At lunchtime Monday, WMU 2D had 42,308 tags still available, and WMU 2E had 25,273 remaining. Those numbers will quickly go down as treasurers process applications, but it would appear most applicants will receive their second tag in this area.
Now is a good time to remind family and friends about the application process so that they may obtain a doe tag before they sell out.
The elk application window is now closed and hunters will anxiously await the license lottery to be held at the Elk Expo on Aug. 20. The archery season offering 30 tags is held in September, which does not give a lucky tag winner much time for planning or preparation.
Trail cameras are beginning to find their spots in the fields and woods on private and public property. Last season I encountered a number of cameras while on the hunt and did my best to go around them so that I was not captured on film. While I do not mind the use of cameras, I find it annoying to have my picture taken unknowingly.
The price of these cameras has come down dramatically in recent years, allowing anyone to afford one and leading to the increase in their use. Depending on the activity and settings, cameras can go through batteries in a month or might last all year. While I have invested in a few trail cameras over the years, I do not rely on them for much other than entertainment.
Obtaining permission to place a trail camera on private property is obvious, and it would not surprise me if most landowners would decline the request.
While gas is still expensive, taking a drive through your hunting area during the evening is a fun preseason activity. Seeing what crops are planted and their condition will give a hunter a better idea of what wildlife will be doing this fall. Bean and hay fields can allow for deer to be seen feeding and a pair of binoculars will allow antlers to be examined more closely.
After heavy winds, fallen nuts can be found on the road to give a preview as to what one might expect as far as mast goes. Judging an acorn crop has always been tough for me, and it seems like it is not until they begin dropping that I zero in on where they are abundant.
Scanning the treetops for squirrels rather than acorns is easier and fun way to start out the hunting season. Nut tree production varies greatly, and what was good last year typically won’t be the following year.
If you hunt a natural game crossing or funnel each year with good results, now is a good time to check in on the location. Ground blinds or tree stands can be set up now with little fear of disrupting the resident wildlife.
If any vegetation inhibits sight or shot lanes, it can be trimmed now, if allowed. Shooting lanes should be cut minimally now so as to not disturb the area too much. Heavy modification should be done in the winter after the big game seasons have closed.