REVLOC — Blacklick Valley and Blairsville engaged in an extended full-team brawl in the top of the seventh inning on Thursday when tensions boiled over between the two teams.
The umpires first called off the remainder of the game and then restarted it 15 minutes later when cooler heads prevailed.
Eric Napolitano struck out Joe Culler to end Game 4 and put the finishing touches on the Vikings’ first Indiana County League championship in just its second season of action. The Vikings used six runs on six hits in the fifth inning to pull away from the Colts, and Napolitano pitched a complete game to lead the way in an 11-3 romp.
Blacklick Valley, led by longtime ICL player-turned-manager Garry Wurm, finished in second place during the regular season. The Vikings dropped Game 1 of its semifinal-round series against New Kensington before taking the final two and advancing to the championship. Blacklick again dropped Game 1 but followed with three straight victories to snap Blairsville’s three-year reign as league champion.
“I am impressed with the composure of my team throughout the series,” Wurm said. “Blairsville beat us four times in the regular season, and they beat us up pretty good in Game 1, 15-3. We started to get confidence with that second-game win and really attacked, especially on offense.”
“Blacklick used pretty much the same lineup,” Blairsville player-manager Joe Culler said. “We had to do some shuffling with some guys on vacation and some guys injured and that played a big role.”
Ahead by just one run, Blacklick Valley went station-to-station in the fifth against Blairsville starter Andrew Baker and reliever Scott Harsh. Isaac Wurm and Josh Little singled, and Corey Simmons walked against Baker to load the bases. Wurm trotted home on a bases-loaded walk to Jude Gdula, and Simmons and Little followed on run-scoring singles by Ian McGhee and Logan Kasper.
McGhee and Kasper continued the trend, scoring on RBI singles by Brandon Frank and Justin Fleck to put Blacklick Valley ahead 10-3.
“Talk about getting our bats hot at the right time,” Garry Wurm said. “This playoff run, they did it. It wasn’t just one player either. We don’t have a lot of power on this team, but we put together some hits at the right time and it made a big difference.”
“For the last 20 years in this league, I find that that fifth inning is the most important,” Culler said. “They made the most of it and had a lot of hits fall in today. We hit the ball too, but just was right at the defense. Take nothing away from them though; they earned every run they scored, especially in that big inning.”
Napolitano was outstanding over his seven innings on the mound and seemed to get stronger throughout. He scattered six hits and three runs while striking out five. He did not allow a walk.
“Eric is a gamer,” Garry Wurm said. “He was dealing with an injury to his ribs, but it didn’t look like it bothered him too much. Just an incredible performance.”
Fleck and Isaac Wurm singled and scored to get the Vikings started in the bottom of the first. Fleck stole second base and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Wurm drove him in on a single to right field and later scored on Gdula’s grounder to put Blacklick ahead 2-0.
After reaching by way of error, Harsh scored on an RBI single from Tommy Kelly in the third inning to give the Colts their first run.
Jayke Saiani, Baker and Harsh each clubbed a double in the fourth inning, producing three runs and giving the Colts a 3-2 lead.
Baker finished 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI.
Gdula and Kasper scored runs in the fourth to restore Blacklick’s lead for good.
Baker kept the Colts in the game into the fifth, but the Vikings sent 11 batters to the plate and picked up three runs off both Blairsville pitchers.
Ian McGhee scored the final run for the Vikings in the sixth on a run-producing single by Payden Pavic.
“It wasn’t out day today,” Culler said. “I give Garry a lot of credit in putting together that team. They are tough and are going to be good for years to come.”
A disagreement between a Blairsville coach and Napolitano turned ugly in the bottom of the final inning just one out away from completion. After several scuffles were broken up and players separated, the umpires called the game. After a short discussion, they restarted the game, and the final out was made.
“Hated to see that happen at the end because Blairsville is a great team,” Garry Wurm said. “You have guys on both sides who are really competitive and unfortunately that happens sometimes.”
Fleck wrapped up the most valuable player honor with a blistering series. He hit for a .563 average (9-for-16), including a Game 2 double, stole a base, scored six runs and drove in two more while playing solid defense from his shortstop position.
“We started to get hot in that second game against Blairsville,” Fleck said. “It continued to build from there into game 3 and today. No. 1 through 9, we hit the ball well.
“My approach all series was to attack the first pitch. It worked well in this series and I’m glad to have helped us win the title.”