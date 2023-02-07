knapp 2-6-23

Jeff {span class=”markus6cghb9n” data-markjs=”true”}Knapp{/span} showed off a nice early winter Lake Arthur crappie.

 Jeff Knapp photo

Crappies can be maddeningly selective. This is particularly true from early through late winter when water temperatures are at their lowest.

I recall a trip made a bit over a month ago. As you may recall, late December’s weather featured an arctic blast that quickly covered our lakes (as well as most river sections) with a coating of ice. Then, in the Jekyll-and-Hyde weather patterns of late, early January featured highs in the 60s. Lakes opened back up.

