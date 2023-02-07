Crappies can be maddeningly selective. This is particularly true from early through late winter when water temperatures are at their lowest.
I recall a trip made a bit over a month ago. As you may recall, late December’s weather featured an arctic blast that quickly covered our lakes (as well as most river sections) with a coating of ice. Then, in the Jekyll-and-Hyde weather patterns of late, early January featured highs in the 60s. Lakes opened back up.
This New Year’s warmup found me on Lake Arthur, visiting a scattering of submerged cribs and brush piles that typically hold cold-water crappies. Happily, as the sonar unit confirmed, the fish were there. Frustratingly, I could not catch them.
For over an hour I worked 1.5- to 2-inch soft-bodied jigs in and around the cover. I slathered the jigs with fish attractant. I tipped the jig with Berkley Crappie Nibbles. The fish weren’t impressed.
Next, I switched to a quarter-ounce blade bait, a favorite with splash of pink and chartreuse powdercoat paint. It’s a combination that rarely fails, especially at this spot. Rarely, but not never. Other than a small bluegill the fish ignored the blade.
Finally, in an act of desperation, I rigged a light wire sixteenth-ounce jighead with a 1-inch Berkley Gulp Alive minnow. If you’ve never used the 1-inch version of this productive bait, let me tell you there’s not much to it, size-wise. It’s not only short, but thin as well. When added to the miniscule jighead, one sporting a size 8 or 10 hook, it was about as “finessed” a combination as I could come up with.
I dropped the tiny offering over the side of the boat and allowed it the necessary time to sink to 20-plus feet. Then, closing the reel’s bail I took in the slack to see if I could feel bottom contact. Rather, I felt the spongy bite of a cold-water crappie, one that was soon in the net.
During the next hour and a half, by slowly working the boat back and forth over the deep cribs, I boated more than a dozen more Lake Arthur crappies, all on the super downsized presentation.
When it comes to fishing finesse-sized baits for crappies — be it the ultra-tiny jig that worked that unseasonably warm January day, or any of the classic two inch profiles common to the market — a few refinements help out.
For one, this ultra-thin braided line is a plus. I use Sufix Nanobraid in 10-pound test. The thin diameter of the line allows a light jig to sink to the bottom with the least amount of resistance. To this I add around three feet of six- or eight-pound test fluorocarbon line as a leader, terminating things with a tiny VMC crankbait snap. The snap gives the jig some freedom, like a loop knot, and allows for convenient bait/lure changes.
Tiny profiles like the 1-inch Gulp Minnow tend to split easily when threaded onto a jighead. For this reason, it’s best to use jigs with the lightest of hooks, ones lacking barbed colors designed to hold the bait in place. When using offerings with such a small diameter the barbs simply split the head of the bait.
For finesse crappie fishing, when using finesse baits, I prefer a 6.5- to 7-foot light power, fast-action spinning rod. Such rods have a bit of give in the upper section, enough to allow a crappie to take in a bait while feeling little resistance. For small blade baits, I like a 6-foot medium-power, extra-fast action rod. The stiffer action is necessary to impart action to blade baits. For finesse jigs and blade baits I like a 1,000-sized spinning reel.