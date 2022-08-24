It’s a great day to be a Wildcat.
Homer-Center enters the 2022 season as a favorite to win the Heritage Conference, bringing back several key pieces that helped drive the Wildcats into the District 6 Class 1A semifinals last fall.
Homer-Center finished third in the Heritage Conference race behind Cambria Heights and River Valley at 7-1. The Wildcats finished 8-4 overall.
The Wildcats have a senior-heavy roster with 14 players heading into their final season of Friday Night Lights. Homer-Center has five returning seniors on the line — three starters and two who saw some quality playing time last season. Though head coach Greg Page has shifted positions to find a better fit and find more success.
“It’s a long process,” Page said. “It’s something where you just have to be prepared and get a good start on things, then, as you move through the season, you start to grind and you get a little bit better every day. It’s a long season, so it’s about trying to build off the little things. Staying the course means ‘stick together and whatever happens we get better’.”
However, the experience will allow a more seamless transition.
“It’s going to help tremendously,” assistant coach Joe Iezzi said. “These guys work so hard, and they work so well together. … They move as one unit. They teach each other; they respond off each other. It’s so helpful and easy where we don’t really have to tell them what line calls to make. They’re out there making their own line calls.”
Along with experience comes invaluable chemistry.
“A lot of us are seniors,” senior Michael Krejocic said, “and we’ve been playing together since we were really little. We’ve been really close all our lives. I think that chemistry is going to be a big strength.”
“We’re more of an experienced team than we were last year,” Vinny Tagliati, a senior lineman, added.
“But we don’t want to overhype anything,” Krejocic chimed in. “We just want to see where the game takes us. … We’ll do our jobs, and see where we go.”
It’s these personal assets that will help Homer-Center continue its hard-nosed physicality that had been a trademark of the program. The Wildcats held opponents to 17.9 points and 213.8 offensive yards per game last season.
“We preach that if you make a mistake, make an aggressive mistake,” Iezzi said. “When you got guys like Mason Bell in the middle of the field, the kid can just control the middle of the field so well. Then you’ve got Michael Krejocic. That gentleman can cover sideline to sideline and plays that position so well.
“Then you’ve got the big guys up front. They’re going to make our linebackers look good. We like to be physical. We like to get to the football. We like to let things happen.”
Krejocic, a split end and cornerback, grabbed an area-leading eight interceptions in 2021. He also led the Wildcats in receiving yards with 657 on 33 catches.
On the offensive side, the Wildcats lost Collin Troup to graduation. He was the second-leading rusher and scorer in the area last season with 1,200 yards and 116 points.
However, Homer-Center does bring back Landon Hill. The 6-foot-1, 206-pound junior tallied 852 rushing yards on 153 attempts as a sophomore and was the fourth-leading rusher in the conference.
Quarterback Cole McAnulty is returning, as well. The 5-9 senior completed 80 of 185 pass attempts for 1,228 yards with 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions in his first season as a starter.
“Landon could have been an every-down back for a lot of teams last year,” Page said, “but he split time with Collin Troup. They were both effective in their own ways. Michael’s the kind of kid you want to get the ball to. He’s got great athletic ability. He’ll be a three-year starter. I felt like Cole made some strides. He had a hard guy to replace last year when he stepped in. He made some strides during the season, and I expect all three of these guys to make even bigger strides this year.”
Homer-Center put up more total offensive yards than any other team in the area last season, averaging 336.6 per game. To continue building on that momentum, the Wildcats are holding onto the philosophies instilled by Page, who’s entering his 16th season with the program.
“Like anything, it’s just continuing what you’re doing,” Iezzi said. “Stay true to your identity. Keep working. Coach Page is real big on staying the course. As a coaching staff, that’s just what we try to do. We try to do what we do to the best of our abilities, and we feel that, if we put the time in, that we’ll be successful in the end.”
Staying the course is more of a mentality than a call for stagnation. The Wildcats are tweaking their game as the pieces fall into place, meaning the team that hits the field come Friday night might look different than previous Homer-Center teams — different meaning better.
“We’re still in the spread system,” Page said, “so we’re always going to be looking to see if we can get a numbers advantage or a matchup advantage if that exists. Even if you spread the ball out, if you can be successful running it, that helps to chew some time and control the ball, and maybe wear down the opponent. We want to be able to see what we can be given by the defense and take it. The spread offense affords you that opportunity. We just want to see what we can get and let some guys get to work.”
The Wildcats look to be in a good place heading into a new season, but there’s still work to do leading up to Friday’s kickoff.
“It comes down to aggressiveness and being physical on both sides of the ball,” Page said. “That’s getting after people offensively to block and attack gaps, and defensively it’s about getting aligned right and really fighting off blocks and being better tacklers. Those are things we’ve tried to emphasize in the offseason and preseason. We’re going to continue to try to do the same things we’ve tried to do the past few years, I just hope we can do them better.
“We’ve had successful seasons the past few years. We weren’t able to get over that hump and get back to a championship game, so we’re going work toward that.”
While Homer-Center is seen as the conference favorite heading into the season, the Wildcats’ goal is the same as always — to win that week.
“Each week, we look at the team we’re playing as the best team in the conference,” Iezzi said. “We don’t like to look ahead. Coach Page preaches, ‘day to day’ and ‘respect the process.’ … That’s how everyone in this program sees it. We show up each day, we all have a job — from the coaches to the players — and we just go to work every day with the idea that the team we’re playing that week is the toughest team on the schedule.”