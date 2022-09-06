Zeke Wilson.jpg
Picasa

September hunting seasons are underway with dove and goose hunters both enjoying time afield over the Labor Day weekend.

Both species relate heavily to agricultural crops and water sources, allowing a hunter to find a pattern in their flight or hunt one of the attractions. I have hunted for doves over a small irrigation pond and done well with easy shots as birds drifted down to the lone dead snag. With all of the rain we just received, hunting such water holes will be of little use with the puddles dispersed throughout the fields. Farm activities can quickly change food sources and locating where birds are feeding can be difficult if not impossible at times.

