September hunting seasons are underway with dove and goose hunters both enjoying time afield over the Labor Day weekend.
Both species relate heavily to agricultural crops and water sources, allowing a hunter to find a pattern in their flight or hunt one of the attractions. I have hunted for doves over a small irrigation pond and done well with easy shots as birds drifted down to the lone dead snag. With all of the rain we just received, hunting such water holes will be of little use with the puddles dispersed throughout the fields. Farm activities can quickly change food sources and locating where birds are feeding can be difficult if not impossible at times.
Finding birds is the hard part. If permission is obtainable from the landowner, the hunting should be favorable. Hitting a flying object, however, can be problematic, and shooters must mentally prepare in advance to capitalize on the opportunity. Wasted chances and shotshells can make it tough to fill a limit, yet each hunt offers more knowledge toward the flock’s movements. The chances are good that next year and in those to come such patterns in flight may replicate themselves.
While opening day may already have past, some of the better hunting will happen toward the end of the month as the migrations begin. Migratory birds are a challenging hunt that licensed hunters may pursue with only one or two additional licenses required. The migratory bird stamp is affordable at a few dollars and is needed for dove and goose. A federal duck stamp is required for duck and goose hunting and costs around $30.
Squirrel season opens Saturday, providing the possibility of walking the woods with a favorite gun. Given the heavy foliage, a shotgun is best to start the season as many shots will be at close range. In the early season, squirrels are often flushed like rabbits as they forage on the ground and will jump up on the first tree they reach and look back for the source of disturbance. These moments can allow a quick shooter to capitalize and bag the bushy tail.
Abundant populations allow hunting nearly anywhere timber is present. Cornfields are a magnet, and working the edges should yield some plump squirrels.
Finding a downed squirrel is tough with the lower vegetation still green, and a hunter should spend extra attention in marking where the squirrel fell. With shotgun pellets, the squirrel may not be dispatched and may need to be.
Finding a specific tree or trees that squirrels are feeding in and around will allow the stationary hunter a chance to slip in and wait for shot opportunities. If hunters are stealthy in approaching and taking their position, squirrels will often begin to move within 30 minutes of arrival. At times hunters may remain at their spot and shoot other squirrels startled by the initial shot.
Squirrel hunting is great training for young hunters and provides shot opportunities at a much higher rate than in big game seasons.
Recipes are readily available for cooking squirrels, and when cleaned properly they are delicious. A daily limit of six can allow for many meals in the months to come.
On Monday. any remaining antlerless deer licenses will go on sale over the counter at the county treasurer’s offices. Hunters may purchase these in person or apply through the mail. As of today, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission website, WMU 2D had 5,052 tags remaining of the 74,000 offered, and WMU 2E still had 9,006 of its 42,000 initially offered tags. It appears hunters interested in obtaining additional antlerless licenses will have the chance to do so.