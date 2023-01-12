Eight athletes encompassing six sports make up the Indiana County Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023.
The Class of 2023 consists of Norm Andrie, Brian Brozeski, Kevin Craig, Ralph David, Chuck Glasser, Sam Kelly, and Christina (Sgriccia) Lieb. Kelly will be inducted posthumously.
The Class of 2023 will be inducted on Sunday, May 21, at 5:30 p.m. at the Indiana Country Club. Tickets will be available at a later date.
NORMAN ANDRIE: The 1950 Homer City High School graduate compiled a 45-1 record as an amateur boxer and won the 1950 Gold Gloves championship at 132 pounds and was named the outstanding boxer at the event. He is considered the most outstanding boxer from the renowned Johnny Costas stable. He also boxed at Michigan State, a top boxing school at the time, for three years and compiled a 14-1 record. He now lives in California following a military career in which he ascended to the rank of lieutenant colonel.
BRIAN BROZESKI: A 1996 Blairsville High School graduate and an all-sport standout at 6-foot-6, he helped lead Blairsville to district championships in basketball and track and field, and in football he was a Big 33 nominee as a quarterback. In basketball, he led the area in scoring, rebounds and blocked shots. In track and field, he set school records in the high jump and discus and placed fifth in the high jump at the state meet. He played football at Penn State, earning a spot as a walk-on wide receiver/tight end on teams that made four straight bowl appearances.
KEVIN CRAIG: The Indiana High School graduate joins his father, Ralph, and his brother Eric as Hall of Fame inductees. He was a three-year wrestler who compiled a 25-6-2 mark as a senior and won the section, placed second at regionals and qualified for the state tournament. He played on football teams that compiled an 18-3-1 record and went to Slippery Rock, where he played four years as the lead blocker for four 1,000-yard rushers. He went on to coach running backs and special teams at Clarion from 2006 to 2014.
RALPH DAVID: The 1976 Blairsville High School graduate rushed for 2,892 yards and 46 touchdowns over three seasons, compiling nearly 2,500 yards as a junior and senior. He was a member of the team that won the inaugural Appalachian Conference football championship and was named offensive/running back of the year by The Indiana Gazette and Greensburg Tribune-Review. He also helped the basketball team win the Indiana County title and Appalachian Conference division title. In track and field, he won the county title in the 100- and 220-yard dashes as a junior and senior. He went on to play football at Carnegie Mellon under Chuck Klausing and was a two-year letterman who led the Presidents’ Athletic Conference in punt returns as a freshman.
CHUCK GLASSER: The 1978 Marion Center High School graduate played four years of basketball and scored more than 1,200 points in his career. He made the All-Gazette first team his junior and senior seasons and was honorable mention his sophomore year. He was named MVP of the Gazetteland All-Star Basketball Game in the spring of 1978 at IUP. He went on to play college basketball at Pitt-Johnstown and after college became a PIAA basketball referee who officiated numerous District 6 championship games as well as a PIAA state championship game.
SAM KELLY: Known as the “Father of Hockey” in Indiana, he started the hockey program, transformed it to a varsity sport that has thrived in the PAHL (amateur) and PIHL (scholastic) levels. A USA Hockey certified coach, he introduced hockey to boys, girls and adults. He coached IUP’s club program for 18 years and compiled a 406-227-51 record, won 11 regular-season championships and four playoff championships and made 10 appearances in the ACHA national tournament. In six seasons as Indiana’s coach, he went 110-56-16, made the playoffs all six years, reached the state level three times and reached the Penguin Cup (state semifinals) once. He was inducted into the American Collegiate Hockey Association Hall of Fame in 2021.
CHRISTINA (SGRICCIA) LIEB: The 2004 Penns Manor High School graduate was the state champion in the triple jump in 2004 and went on to compete in track and field at Penn State, where she was an annual participant in the Big Ten meet. She still holds the Penns Manor records in the long, triple and high jumps and earned four state medals, including a gold, silver and bronze. She helped the volleyball team win district titles in 2001 and ’02 and the basketball team reach the state tournament. She earned letters all four years at Penn State while competing in eight Big Ten championship meets and helping the Nittany Lions win the conference title in 2008. She was the Big Ten scholar-athlete award winner in 2008.