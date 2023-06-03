Ever since she was 12 years old and first tried her hand at throwing the discus, Justley Sharp has made one sacrifice after another in her quest to become a state champion and an elite thrower.
In her household, they call them down payments rather than sacrifices.
Last weekend, the Homer-Center senior became a two-time state champion when she won the Class 2A girls’ discus title at the PIAA Track and Field Championships, getting her investment back on her down payments. She matched her personal-best throw of 148 feet, 5 inches and won the PIAA outdoor title for the second straight year.
Not only did she win her second consecutive state title, she also became the first athlete to repeat in the Class 2A girls’ outdoor discus statewide since 2008.
“There’s so much that goes into doing this,” Sharp said last weekend, “and we made our down payments in a myriad of different ways. Not only the lifting, the practicing, but the mental aspect.”
But then there is the literal down payment Sharp made as a rising freshman in the summer of 2019. On the way back from a family getaway weekend to Gettysburg, the Sharps made a pit stop in Shippensburg for a practice session.
“When we got here, my dad pulled out discuses and shot puts for a quick practice,” Sharp said.
Or so Justley and her brother Teagan thought. But their father, Wes Sharp, had another thing in mind.
“My dad was talking to us, to me and my brother, about how in life, luck isn’t what puts you on top of a podium,” Justley said. “You have to make certain down payments.”
After the practice session, Wes Sharp pulled out a shovel and two gold dollar coins, with Justley and Teagan’s initials on each. He instructed his children to dig a shallow hole at their goal distance for the upcoming season and bury their coins in the grass where the PIAA discus competition is held.
“We decided what we thought we could throw that year, and we went out to the discus field and we buried those coins, making our symbolic down payment,” Justley Sharp said.
Justley buried her coin near the 130-foot mark. That was her goal for her freshman season in the spring of 2020. But she lost her freshman season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so the goal lingered into her sophomore season.
“I wanted to do this my freshman year, but I didn’t have my freshman year,” she said. “So, it stuck around for my sophomore year, which was perfect because I threw 129-11 (at the PIAA meet in 2021), which was probably right where I buried that thing.”
Sharp exceeded her expectations by a far margin. She threw 138-7 last season to win her first outdoor title, and she was consistently in the 140s this season en route to her second title.
Her career didn’t end in storybook fashion, however. She won the discus title on May 26, and she entered the shot put the following day as the top seed. She finished second in that event last Saturday, falling short of claiming two state titles.
But Sharp, who is headed to Bucknell University for her collegiate career, found some poetic justice in that development.
“I think that goes into today somewhat,” Sharp said after finishing second in the shot put. “I’ve made those down payments, and sometimes it doesn’t always happen, but I know that I have put that work in and built that foundation. I know that it’s going to go big, that I’m going to do amazing things, and I’m secure with that.”
Sharp was one of eight area athletes who medaled at the PIAA Championships, and one of two who earned a pair of medals last weekend. Penns Manor sophomore Alex Polenik was the other, earning fifth place in the boys’ discus and eighth in the shot put.
Others earning state medals were River Valley’s Sara McConnell (high jump) and Emily Jackson (shot put), Marion Center’s Reagan Ryen (800) and Evan Risinger (pole vault), United’s Bridger Blankenbicker (pole vault) and Ligonier Valley’s John Jablunovsky (high jump).
In total, 20 area athletes and two relay teams qualified for the meet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.