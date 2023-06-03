justley sharp-gold

Justley Sharp displayed her gold medal after she won the Class 2A girls’ discus at the PIAA Track and Field Championships last weekend.

 MIRZA ZUKIC/Gazette

Ever since she was 12 years old and first tried her hand at throwing the discus, Justley Sharp has made one sacrifice after another in her quest to become a state champion and an elite thrower.

In her household, they call them down payments rather than sacrifices.