SHIPPENSBURG — Good things come to those who seize the opportunity.
For Justley Sharp, that opportunity presented itself in the form of the PIAA Track and Field Championships over the holiday weekend, and the Homer-Center junior pounced on it.
Sharp wrapped up her successful weekend in Shippensburg with a second-place medal in the girls’ Class 2A shot put Saturday morning, upping her career state medal count to four.
A day earlier, on Friday, she won the PIAA title in discus with a throw of 138-7, becoming the first Indiana County athlete to win a state title since 2015 and the first area girl to do so since 2012. She entered the PIAA meet as the top seed in the discus, fully aware it might be her best chance at a state title, and she didn’t squander it.
“I was glad to do it this year, especially,” she said. “We learned from two years ago, 2020, that not everything is guaranteed and that this doesn’t have to happen. So I’m always glad when I’m able to do it now as opposed to later. You can’t think, ‘Oh, I’ll do it my senior year.’
“Because you never know what could happen, so it’s always good to do it when you have the opportunity. … Life is just unpredictable. You never know what can happen, and 2020 showed that … so I’m glad I did it when I had the chance.”
Her best throw of 43 feet, 0½ inches, in the shot put Saturday was second only to Shenango senior Emma Callahan, who won with a 50-10¾ and tied the state record that has stood since 2006. Callahan, who will compete collegiately at the University of Iowa, and Sharp were the only competitors to break the 40-foot mark.
River Valley sophomore Emily Jackson joined her friend Sharp on the shot put medal stand. Twice on three throws in the finals, she set new personal-bests and placed seventh with a throw of 37-2½ to earn her first state medal.
“It hasn’t hit me yet, honestly,” she said, surprised to have been seeded seventh entering the meet. “Coming into this, I thought I’d be (seeded) maybe 20th and then seeing the seeding chart, it kind of boosted me up. Getting to states was a big deal already, and it just feels really nice. It hasn’t hit me yet, though.”
On the boys’ side, three area athletes competed in field events Saturday, but none medaled.
United junior Bridger Blankenbicker and Ligonier Valley senior Chris Saversky each cleared the opening height of 12-0 in the Class 2A pole vault before bowing out at 12-6.
In the Class 2A triple jump, Apollo-Ridge senior Gavin McCall finished 11th with a jump of 42-9¾. He jumped a personal-best distance by some 20 inches – his previous best was 41-1½. But that was no consolation for McCall, who was more disappointed about missing the finals and having a shot at a state medal.
At the PIAA meet, the top nine from the preliminaries in field events make the finals, with the top eight medaling.
On his final jump, McCall’s inadvertently dragged his foot on his second phase, and it just might have cost him the four inches by which he missed the finals.
“I’m really upset, I’m not going to lie,” a dejected McCall said after learning he didn’t qualify for the finals. “I should’ve made finals.”
Jackson and Sharp were the definition of consistency Saturday.
In the preliminaries, Jackson had throws of 35-11, 35-8 and 36-5 and reached the finals, where she strung together throws of 37-0½, 37-2½ and 36-3¼. She described it as her best meet of the season, and it couldn’t have come at a better time.
“I couldn’t ask for a better season, how it turned out. Obviously, I’ve got a medal around my neck at Shippensburg,” she said, looking down at her hardware.
Only a sophomore, Jackson said the medal will serve as motivation to work at her craft, and Sharp will provide the competition.
“That’s my goal next year, to keep moving up that podium,” Jackson said. “And I have the best competition around. I mean, I have dual meets with the state champ, so yeah, it’s pretty nice.”
Sharp had a similarly consistent day, with a series of 43-0½, 41-9¾ and 41-8½ in the preliminaries. With the exception of one foul in the finals, she topped 40 feet on all five of her measured throws.
“Just like discus, it would’ve been my PR without districts, so I’m always happy with that,” Sharp said, referring to her throw of 44-2 at the District 6 meet on May 17. “And I was happy with my series because it was so consistent, everything over 40 foot. When you have that consistency, you know that you can keep pushing it further and you don’t have issues in technical things. It’s always good to be consistent.”
That Sharp ended her season atop the podium at the PIAA meet might be even more impressive considering how her season started. She also plays basketball at Homer-Center, and the Wildcats’ run in the state playoffs late into March cut into her preseason training for track.
In her first invitational of the season on April 2, “the bottom fell out.” She threw 35-5 in the shot put, and 124-11 in discus. It was the only meet of the season she didn’t throw 40 feet in the shot put.
“Playing basketball, and the run that Homer’s girls made took a lot out of her,” her father and coach Wes Sharp said. “You look at what Justley did at the Igloo Meet. … I didn’t want her to throw that day. I knew she wasn’t ready, and the bottom fell out that day, 35-5 in the shot put.
“She was a good three weeks behind where we would have liked to have been.”
At that point, the only way was up for Justley. All the way to a state title, it turns out.
“She does the work,” Wes Sharp said. “Good things come to those who work, and that’s what I love to see the most. … If you want to achieve great things, you’ve got to work hard.”