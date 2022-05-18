ALTOONA — Just because she’s an elite thrower doesn’t mean Justley Sharp doesn’t get nervous when she steps into the throwing circles. It’s normal, even for someone of her caliber.
But on Tuesday at the District 6 Class AA Track and Field Championships, she didn’t feel any nerves, and that was alarming to her. Turns out maybe that’s just what she needed to put on the show she did.
In one of the most scintillating performances in recent memory, Sharp won the district titles in shot put and discus, and she broke the longstanding district records in both events.
“I was telling my coaches earlier that I wasn’t nervous, and it was making me nervous that I wasn’t nervous,” Sharp said with a laugh. “I was like, ‘I should be nervous right now. I have to perform today.’ But I wasn’t nervous at all, and it worked out in my favor, so I was happy about that.”
On her final throw of the discus competition, the Homer-Center junior unleashed a heave of 142 feet, 1 inch, and she followed it up with a throw of 44-2 in the shot put.
Not only did she set personal-best marks with those efforts, she broke the 22-year-old records in each event that were held by Penns Manor’s Lexi Benamati since 2000.
Nobody was more excited in the gallery after her discus throw than her dad, Wes Sharp, who also serves as Homer-Center’s throwing coach.
“I honestly wasn’t really expecting it, either,” he said of the records. “I was shocked when they read off the measurement, the discus one especially. I saw them pull the (measuring) tape, and I looked down, and I was like that says 142-foot. I was like, ‘That’s crazy.’ I was excited, but I was more excited for what my dad’s reaction would be, both of my parents really.”
Sharp was one of three Heritage Conference athletes to win an individual district title Tuesday.
Purchase Line senior Vincenzo Scott won the javelin with a throw of 160-9, and Penns Manor freshman Alex Polenik won the discus (147-9).
In all, nine Heritage Conference athletes — five boys and four girls — along with three relay teams, qualified for the PIAA Championships in Shippensburg next weekend,
Scott, who won his second straight Heritage Conference title in the javelin last week, punched his first ticket to the PIAA meet.
“I was just hoping to make it to states,” he said, “and getting first, it was just so much better than that. A little bonus on top.”
The top three finishers in each event automatically qualify for the state meet. Others who qualified on the boys’ side were United junior Bridger Blankenbicker in the pole vault (second, 13-0), Purchase Line senior Brady Syster in the 400-meter dash (third, 52.36), and Penns Manor junior Justin Marshall, who despite finishing fifth in the 100 (11.29) qualified by meeting the state-qualifying standard of 11.30.
Qualifiers on the girls’ side were Marion Center junior Reagan Ryen, who finished second in the 800 (2:21.77); River Valley sophomore Sara McConnell, who placed second in the 400 (1:01.00); and her River Valley teammate, sophomore Emily Jackson, in the shot put (36-8).