Winter weather remains persistent and despite the advance of spring, conditions outdoors have been cold.
When things warm up or you are willing to brave the cold, the timing is right for discovering shed antlers. Depending on deer density and if bucks wintered in the area, it can take time to find them. If you find an antler, chances are good another is nearby and not necessarily the matched side.
Several times while hunting an agricultural edge I have discovered honey holes with multiple antlers. If the area has not been hunted recently, bleached antlers from last year are an indicator to fresh browns that may be tough to see.
Hunting for antlers is fun, but to be successful it takes time. Hiking a day through the deer woods in search of their antlers will show a hunter a lot in regard to how they move through an area. I use onXmaps on my phone and will quickly mark an area if it shows signs of game.
Much like deer hunting in this area, shed hunting, too, is popular, and there is a chance of following in another’s steps this spring. While field edges may have been hit, bedding areas and the trails leading to them are less likely to have been hunted. Rarely is it now that I devote a day to shed hunting, but I always enjoy discovering antlers while out.
Despite several years now that trout season has opened on April 1, it still comes as a surprise as I continue to correlate it with the middle of the month. The mentored youth trout day is Saturday, March 25, this year. Those planning to mentor an angler should be checking stocking dates and if possible scouting the stream prior.
Kids are allowed to keep two trout and the mentor should creel those that show signs of duress from handling or hooking. Circle hooks are a great option for those practicing catch-and-release and will reduce the chances of a deeply hooked trout.
Youth day is all day, and later in the day will probably be the better fishing depending on weather we are given. Regardless of the weather, water temperature will be cold and a change of dry clothes should be in the vehicle should anyone become submerged. The dry set of clothes is something that is with me throughout the spring should I be caught in a storm, and at least the ride home will be dry.
A variety of trout baits offers the angler some options while in most instances it will be the tried-and-true that catches most trout. Over the years I have used a number of artificial and live baits and cannot say any out-performed another to any significance. Minnows were always a favorite of mine, but when fishing for rainbows in cold mountain water, I discovered they are not the best choice. Paying attention to what other anglers are using is advantageous as it may reveal something to try or allow you to avoid something already used unsuccessfully.
Obtaining your trout bait, be it live or artificial, should be on the list this week along with the mentored permit.
The season is still in for crows, and those wanting to hunt have plenty of quarry. Crows are destructive to agriculture and prey on small game and song-bird nests. Ambushing a flock of crows in the early morning will provide a memorable hunt.
Patterning crows and then hunting them should offer some shot opportunities. If crows sit in a snag at a particular time, setting up within range of it and waiting will work if your approach was not detected by the crow. Flight paths between roosts and feeds are often followed each day and setting up in some brush along it can provide passing shots.
A long-range rifle can kill crows that land to feed in grain fields.