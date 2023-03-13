The IUP Crimson Hawks are convinced they can with their defense.
The Hawks did that Sunday night, holding Virginia Union scoreless for just over 13 minutes and using the opportunity to score 23 unanswered points to fuel a 60-45 victory in the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region semifinals at the KCAC on Sunday night.
IUP, 32-1 and ranked third in the nation, takes on West Liberty, 29-4 and ranked fifth, for the regional championship Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the KCAC.
“We’re going to get it done on defense and rebounding,” IUP coach Joe Lombardi said, “so offense is not something we’re going to spend a whole lot of time focusing on.”
The Hawks have struggled offensively in the postseason while winning three straight one-possession games. Against Virginia Union, IUP shook off a slow start, took a 30-27 lead into halftime, gave up the first five points of the second half and then didn’t allow more for 13:04. By that time, IUP held a 21-point lead at 53-32.
“When I came here,” senior guard Dave Morris said, “Coach told me this defense is my defense. I take pride in that in practice and take it personal, and I told the guys I was going to set the tone on defense, and they followed up.”
Virginia Union (24-8) shot 25 percent for the game, failing to top 29 percent in either half. The second half was particularly brutal for the Panthers, who went 7-for-33 (21.2 percent) and finished at 17-for-68.
“I thought we fought, but we just had a bad stretch coming out of the locker room where we couldn’t find the basket,” Virginia Union coach Jay Butler said. “Defensively, we always talk about holding teams to 60 points. We hold IUP to 60 but lose. We just couldn’t score the basketball today.”
IUP shot only 40 percent overall (20-for-50). Morris led with 16 points on the strength of four 3-point field goals. Shawndale Jones scored 12 points, and Jaylen Stewart had 10. The trio combined for seven of IUP’s eight 3-pointers.
Tahj Harding scored 10 points for Virginia Union. Robert Osborne, the CIAA player of the year, managed only seven points, 13 below his average.
Lombardi, meanwhile, recorded his 400th career victory. He is 400-107 (.789) in 17 seasons.
“That’s so far down the road of being relevant right now,” he said, “but I’m very grateful and thankful to have another chance to play.”
Jones, the PSAC West player or the year, didn’t hesitate to praise his coach.
“He won’t say it, but I believe he’s the best DII coach in the country,” he said. “He’s a great person and very selfless. He won’t talk about it, but I will. He’s the reason I came here. He’s a great person even more than a coach … and in my eyes he’s a legend forever.”
“He’s a great guy,” Morris said, “and I wouldn’t want to play for anybody else. We have tow things in common. We both want to win games.”
The next chance comes Tuesday when one of the top defensive teams in the country faces one of the top offensive teams. West Liberty averages 101.2 points per game behind Bryce Butler, a 6-foot-5 junior and the region player of the year.
West Liberty beat Mercyhurst, also one of the top defensive teams in the country, 86-72, in Sunday’s first game.
“IUP is elite defensively,” West Liberty coach Ben Howlett said. “What they did to Virginia Union is the second half is pretty impressive, so we’ve got out hands full.”
The region champion advances to next week’s Elite Eight in Evansville, Ind. IUP is the defending region champion.