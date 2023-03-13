iup-region

Jaylen Stewart dunked in the first half of IUP’s victory over Virginia Union in the Atlantic Region tournament at the KCAC on Sunday evening.

 JAMES J. NESTOR/Gazette

The IUP Crimson Hawks are convinced they can with their defense.

The Hawks did that Sunday night, holding Virginia Union scoreless for just over 13 minutes and using the opportunity to score 23 unanswered points to fuel a 60-45 victory in the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region semifinals at the KCAC on Sunday night.