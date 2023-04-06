MARION CENTER — Cheyenne Silvis struck out 12 Panthers and Alexis Roush and Kayal Hill hit home runs for Marion Center as the Stingers grabbed a 6-1 win over River Valley at home on Wednesday to remain undefeated in the Heritage Conference.
The Panthers scored first on a line-drive single by Abby Pynos in the top of the third, but Roush’s two-run shot in the bottom half of the inning put the Stingers up for good.
Marion Center tacked on two runs in both the fourth and fifth innings, highlighted by Hill’s solo homer.
Lyndsay Mallory went 2-for-3, Mya Lipsie scored two runs and Marion Center scored six runs on seven hits.
Ana DeSimone singled for River Valley’s other hit.
The Panthers’ lone run was the first given up by the Stingers in 16 innings.
Silvis earned the win, fanning 12 and allowed two hits and one earned run in a complete game. Lily Buckles took the loss.
Marion Center (5-1 overall, 5-0 conference) travels to Punxsutawney on Monday. River Valley (1-4, 1-3) visits United on Tuesday for the first of a two-game series.
UNITED 11, HOMER-CENTER 10: United came up with two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning and Abigail McConville pitched a complete game for the Lions in a Heritage conference victory over Homer-Center.
The Lions took the lead after scoring four runs in the bottom of the second inning and remained in front until the Wildcats’ Emily Bowser cranked a three-run home run in the top of the sixth to put Homer-Center ahead 9-8.
United answered with a run in the bottom of the sixth and two runs in the bottom of the seventh for their come-from-behind victory.
McConville scored five runs, delivered five RBIs and had three hits, including a home run to lead the Lions’ offense. Cleo Long delivered two hits and three RBIs, and Jaelyn Lictenfels belted a home run for United.
Alaina Fabin and Julia King had two hits apiece for Homer-Center. Fabin, King and Melanie George all scored two runs.
McConville struck out 15 Homer-Center batters to earn the victory. Becca Marshall pitched 3 2/3 innings and took the loss.
Homer-Center (1-4) hosts Moshannon Valley today. United (3-2) will host the first game of a two-game series with River Valley on Tuesday.
WEST SHAMOKIN 10, PENNS MANOR 1: Lily Jordan ripped three hits, Leah Mondi allowed one run on the mound and West Shamokin picked up its first Heritage Conference victory of the season knocking off Penns Manor at home.
The Wolves jumped out in front with four runs in the bottom of the first inning and scored three runs in both the fourth and sixth innings. Jordan delivered a double and triple and was credited with five RBIs.
The Comets scored their lone run in the top of the sixth on an RBI by pitcher Allison Rhea scoring Kaiden Shields.
Aleya Talmadge and Avery Elkin had two hits apiece for West Shamokin. Maddie McConnel scored two runs and brought in a pair of RBIs.
Sidney Hrubochak, Kate Hnatko and Alyssa Altemus hit a single each for Penns Manor.
Mondi struck out six and walked one over seven innings to post the victory. Rhea took the loss for the Comets.
Penns Manor (0-5) welcomes Curwensville today, and West Shamokin (3-3) hosts Northern Cambria on Apr 12.
CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 8, PORTAGE 7: Cambria Heights scored the game-winning run in the top of the seventh inning, overcame a late Portage rally and defeated the Mustangs on the road in a Heritage conference game.
The undefeated Highlanders raced out to a six-run lead after four innings, courtesy of Macey Mezzelo’s second-inning home run and fourth-inning RBIs by Ellie Bender and Abby Zeglen.
The Mustangs answered with three home runs and seven runs over the final three innings, but it wasn’t enough to knock off the Highlanders. Paigh Phillips hit a homer in the fifth inning, and Sydney Castel and Lexi Slanoc delivered round trippers in the sixth.
Martina White doubled, Zeglen homered and had two RBIs, and Bender also brought in a pair of RBIs for Cambria Heights.
Castel had two hits and three RBIs, and Slanoc delivered two RBIs on a pair of hits for Portage.
Sidney Nihart struck out seven in the complete game victory. Payton Noll took the loss despite striking out ten batters.
Portage (1-3) begins a two-game series with Northern Cambria at home Tuesday. Cambria Heights (5-0) hosts DuBois Tuesday.
INDIANA 16, WOODLAND HILLS 0: Indiana scored 11 first-inning runs, Addie Stossel and Olivia Zimmerman combined to pitch a three-inning shutout, and the Indians routed Woodland Hills in a WPIAL Section 1-AAAA game.
The big hits came from Julia Antonacci and Maggie Cunningham, who both doubled in the 11-run first inning.
Melia Jarvie, Anna Carnavale, Tori Manzek, Hannah Ianarelli, and Antonacci all had multiple hits for Indiana.
Stossel allowed one hit and struck out five in two innings to earn the win. Zimmerman struck out all three Wolverines that she faced.
Indiana (7-1 overall, 2-0 section) travels to McKeesport on April 12.
BASEBALL
MARION CENTER 10, RIVER VALLEY 9: Marion Center took advantage of five River Valley errors, scored three runs in the seventh inning, including a walk-off wild pitch to complete a two-game sweep of the Panthers on Wednesday.
The Panthers chased Stingers’ starting pitcher Braden Reichenbach with seven runs in the top of the third inning, and added two more in the fourth.
Down 9-5 after four innings, Marion Center scored twice in the bottom of the fifth inning before completing the rally with three runs in their final at-bats.
Parker Black relieved Reichenbach in the third inning and struck out five over the final 4 1/3 innings for the victory.
Reichenbach had a pair of singles, and Dakota Bracken scored three runs in addition to his two hits.
Gavin Burkhart had three hits, including a double, and two RBIs, Sammy Yanits had a pair of singles, and Dom Speal doubled for the Panthers.
River Valley (2-4) begins a two-game series with United on Apr 11. Marion Center (4-1) travels to Punxsutawney today.
NORTHERN CAMBRIA 17, PURCHASE LINE 2: Owen Bougher and Evan Wiewiora banged out four hits apiece as undefeated Northern Cambria downed Purchase Line on the road in a Heritage Conference game shortened to five innings due to the mercy rule.
The Colts started off 1-0 after the first inning, scored seven in both the third and fifth, and tacked on two in the fourth. The Red Dragons tallied both their runs in the third inning.
Wiewiora doubled twice, and Bougher also stroked a double and brought in three RBIs. Tyler Pershing and Ty Dumm had three RBIs apiece, while Josh Yachtis singled twice for the Colts.
Quentin Brooks had Purchase Line’s lone hit.
Caleb Dolney got the win, and Austin Chambers suffered the loss.
Northern Cambria (4-0) welcomes Moshannon Valley today. Purchase Line (0-5) plays host to Penns Manor on Tuesday.