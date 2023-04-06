HS-sports-roundup.png

MARION CENTER — Cheyenne Silvis struck out 12 Panthers and Alexis Roush and Kayal Hill hit home runs for Marion Center as the Stingers grabbed a 6-1 win over River Valley at home on Wednesday to remain undefeated in the Heritage Conference.

The Panthers scored first on a line-drive single by Abby Pynos in the top of the third, but Roush’s two-run shot in the bottom half of the inning put the Stingers up for good.

