In the 28 seasons Paul Tortorella has been at IUP, as a defensive coordinator and as the head coach, he has been on the sideline for 302 games against 41 opponents.
More than 400 opposing quarterbacks have taken a snap against IUP in that time, so there is a lot of data to sort through when considering the question. But when Tortorella was asked this week where Shepherd’s Tyson Bagent ranks among all those opposing signal callers, the question was barely finished being asked when he offered his answer.
“He’s the best,” Tortorella said. “There’s no debate.”
That’s saying something, considering Tortorella has coached against quarterbacks who went on to spend time in the NFL and others who own NCAA passing records.
Bagent, the Harlon Hill-winning quarterback who has broken IUP’s heart twice before, will be back in town Saturday for the PSAC championship game, when the Crimson Hawks (8-1) play host to Shepherd (10-0) at 3 p.m. at Miller Stadium. The winner gets not just the conference title, but likely home-field advantage throughout the regional playoffs and a bye week to begin the NCAA Division II tournament.
While those are team accomplishments on the line, it’s no stretch to suggest IUP’s No. 1 focus will be stopping Shepherd’s No. 2. Problem is few teams have ever really done that.
Bagent has started 48 of the Rams’ 49 games since his freshman season in 2018. He is 40-8 as the starter, with two of those wins coming against Tortorella’s Crimson Hawks: 37-21 last season and 31-27 in the 2019 playoffs.
In his career, Bagent has thrown for 15,717 yards and 151 touchdowns, the latter a record he set last weekend against East Stroudsburg, whose coach, Jimmy Terwilliger, owned the record until Bagent came to town. His yardage total is only 548 behind the Division II all-time record (16,265, by Tusculum’s Bo Cordell).
“He sees the field, he keeps plays alive, he can make all the throws,” Tortorella said. “He’s tough. He doesn’t get hit a lot, but when he does, it’s not a big deal. He’s a quick decision-maker. The ball gets out quickly. And probably the one thing that he’s really good at is if you make a mistake, he exposes you. If you blow a coverage or you do something wrong, he’s going to find it. It’s that simple.”
IUP fans know all too well what Tortorella means about blown coverages.
In the 2019 playoffs, the Crimson Hawks scored with 1:40 left to play to take a 27-24 lead on Shepherd. Bagent, then a sophomore, led the Rams 84 yards in eight plays for the winning touchdown, a 23-yard strike to Devin Phelps with 17 seconds left to play.
Phelps got free in the secondary when a couple defenders somehow let him run free, and Bagent made the Crimson Hawks pay with a perfect pass that ended IUP’s season.
“All great ones find a way to win the game at the end, you know?” Tortorella said. “Against us, it was just a blown coverage and he found it and that was the end of it.”
The task Saturday for IUP will be to not let Bagent have a chance to beat them again late in the game. In the eight games Shepherd has lost with Bagent on the field, the Rams were either out of the game by the time the fourth quarter came around or opponents had the ball last.
“He has no weaknesses,” Tortorella said. “You’ve got a guy covered and he’s still going to complete it because he makes a perfect throw. If you do leave a guy uncovered, you’re in trouble because he’s going to find him. If you get beat deep, he won’t overthrow it and it’s a touchdown. So, you can’t make mistakes because even when you play it right, he’s still going to complete passes. They don’t need any help, let’s put it that way, so we can’t make mistakes that make it easier for him.”
But here’s an even more painful thing for IUP fans to consider: During his senior year at Martinsburg (W.Va.) High School, Bagent took an official visit to IUP. He sat in Tortorella’s office and the coach made him an offer to sign a letter of intent with the Crimson Hawks.
“He was here, he visited, the whole deal,” Tortorella said. “We couldn’t match (Shepherd’s) offer. If we’d have signed him for what Shepherd signed him for, it would be like us signing three players.”
Bagent spurned IUP’s offer and picked Shepherd, which is just 10 miles from his hometown. He won the starting job as a true freshman in 2018, and in the season opener he threw for 518 yards and three touchdowns. In his career, he has thrown for 400 or more yards seven times and thrown five or more touchdown passes 11 times.
To put those numbers in some kind of context, in the history of IUP football, only four times has a quarterback thrown for 400 yards or more, and only three times has one thrown five touchdown passes.
Considering all that, it’s easy to see why IUP’s top priority is to stop the nation’s top quarterback.
“In Division II, he’s the best quarterback, maybe, ever,” Tortorella said. “I mean when you look at the numbers, it’s pretty clear.”