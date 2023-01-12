iup logo 04.jpg
ERIE — A slow start cost IUP in a 94-88 loss at Gannon, the Crimson Hawks’ second straight setback following an 11-0 start to the season on Wednesday.

IUP fell behind 16-2 in the first quarter, trailed by as many as 21 points in the third quarter, cut the margin to three points with a minute to play but couldn’t complete the comeback.

