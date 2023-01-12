ERIE — A slow start cost IUP in a 94-88 loss at Gannon, the Crimson Hawks’ second straight setback following an 11-0 start to the season on Wednesday.
IUP fell behind 16-2 in the first quarter, trailed by as many as 21 points in the third quarter, cut the margin to three points with a minute to play but couldn’t complete the comeback.
Gannon’s Bri Claxon scored a career-high 30 points off the bench and starter Emma Wright scored 28. They shot a combined 21-for-28 from the floor, and the Golden Knights shot 62.7 percent (32-for-51) overall, including 8-for-11 from 3-point range, in their eighth straight win.
IUP fell to 11-2 overall and 6-2 in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference. Gannon improved to 14-2 overall and 6-2 in the PSAC.
Gina Adams scored 22 points to lead IUP. Maria Cerro added 18 points, and Kiera Baughman and Janeira Scott posted 17 points each.
IUP trailed 25-12 after the first quarter and 46-29 at halftime.
Gannon stretched the margin to 18 going into the fourth quarter. IUP pulled as close as three points at 86-83 on Baughman’s 3-pointer with 55 seconds left.
The Knights boosted the lead back to nine and held off the Hawks.
Gannon began the game with a 13-2 surge, playing strong on defense while reeling off an 8-0 spurt over 2:56. The Knights continued to outpace the Hawks with the quarter expiring. The visitors used a quick five-point swing with a 3 from Adams and steal and score for Cerro, trimming the IUP deficit to 25-12.
The Hawks slowly chipped away in the second quarter, getting the score to within nine points at 31-22 following a Cerro 3 at the 5:36 mark. Gannon eventually stretched its lead to 12 at the second quarter media timeout. Part of expanding that lead was an 11-2 run, capped by a 3 by Claxon for a 44-26 advantage.
The second half started with some up-and-down offensive action as Baughman found the hoop for the first time with the opening bucket of the second half. The Knights continued to shoot at an impressive clip, maintaining their advantage through the third period.
In the fourth, IUP scored 35 points, but Gannon made eight straight free throws after the Hawks cut the lead to three and finished 22-for-25 from the line.
IUP plays at Pitt-Johnstown (8-6, 5-3) at 1 p.m. Saturday. Pitt-Johnstown lost to Clarion, 62-55, on Wednesday.