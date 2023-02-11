Indiana couldn’t combat a slow start in a 69-49 loss to Freeport on Senior Salute night in a WPIAL Section 1-AAAA boys’ basketball game.
Freeport piled on 25 points in the first quarter and outscored the Indians by two points, 44-42, the rest of the way.
Eights players reached the score sheet for Indiana. Jaden Petrovich and Gavin Homer scored 10 points apiece, and Trevor Todd netted nine.
Freeport (13-8) went 17-for-22 from the line and had three players hit double figures. Brady Stivenson led the way with 16 points, and Ben Lane followed with 14. Gavin Glista chipped in 12.
Indiana (6-15) travels to Armstrong on Monday to close the season.
DERRY 60, HOMER-CENTER 58: Derry used a strong first quarter to pull past Homer-Center in a non-conference game played Thursday.
Brady Angus posted 12 of his 16 points in the first quarter to give the Trojans a 21-7 lead. Freshman Nash Budner got the Wildcats hot with three of his four 3-pointers in the second quarter, but Homer-Center trailed 35-25 heading into halftime.
The Wildcats chipped away two points in the third quarter to pull back within single digits at 43-35 and held Derry to five points over the final eight minutes.
Nate Papuga led the Trojans with 22 points on the back of six 3s.
Angelo Alexander posted 15 points for Homer-Center, and Michael Krejocic chipped in 12.
The Wildcats (4-16) are ranked ninth in District 6 Class 2A, which takes the top nine teams into playoffs.
LIGONIER VALLEY 72, DERRY 65: Ligonier Valley closed a trying season on a high note with a win over Derry in a WPIAL Section 3-AAA game.
Jimmy Pleskovich posted a double-double with 19 points and 17 rebounds to lead the Rams, who closed the season at 6-16 overall and 5-7 in the section. Parker Hollick ad Haden Sierocky evenly split 32 points. Chat Dillamen chipped in 13.
Brady Angus scored a game-high 26 points for Derry (9-9, 6-6).
CALVARY BAPTIST 47, GREAT COMMISSION 31: Calvary Baptist shook off a week’s worth of rust and celebrated Senior Night by beating Great Commission for its 14th win without a loss.
The Patriots took a 15-9 lead in the first quarter and stretched the margin to 17, 32-15, by halftime. The lead reached more than 20 in the third quarter.
Noah Meckley posted a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds to go with five assists and four steals. Liam King scored 15 points, and Nathan Helman had three assists and three steals tog o with six points.
Meckley, Austin king and Joey Apjok are the Patriots’ seniors.
Calvary Baptist has two weeks off before playing host to Seeds of Faith on Feb. 24.
CALVARY BAPTIST 40, GREAT COMMISSION 7: Rebekah Morrow scored 12 points and grabbed 10 steals on Senior Night in Calvary Baptist’s win over Great Commission.
Morrow is the lone senior on a Patriots team that improved to 14-0.
Sarah Covato scored a game-high 13 points for Calvary Baptist. Alyse Smith and Mikayla Mortimer cobined for 13 points. Katelyn Shank had two points.
Maggie Murray led the rebounding with six boards. Smith came up with six steals.
Calvary Baptist has two weeks off before playing host to Seeds of Faith on Feb. 24.