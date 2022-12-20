A blanket of snow across the landscape creates a unique opportunity for outdoor enthusiasts.
Visibility is increased dramatically in the fields and woods, allowing a better look at terrain and structure. Finding wildlife tracks in the snow is the most obvious advantage to exploring in snowy conditions. A walk through familiar or new property will allow an evaluation of the wildlife using the parcel.
Taking note as to where critters consistently travel can help one better understand their movements. Following the tracks of an animal of interest is a great way to learn more about them. Over the years I have tracked several bears, bobcats and deer just to learn more about what they were doing and where they were going. In big country, one should carry a GPS as staring at the ground and following game tracks is a quick way to get turned around.
Manmade structures such as box blinds, ladder stands, road beds and utility right-of-ways are easier to notice when the woods are white. Taking note of where others hunt has numerous benefits. and I always take note of where I find a stand. Abandoned stands often were built in a good place and quite often the deer continue to use the crossing.
Those who purchase a pheasant stamp will benefit from the snow cover as it helps identify where birds may be. When one finds tracks, the area should be examined closely as the birds will likely be holding tight to cover.
Typically, the best cover in the area is where they will be hiding. Thickets that you cannot see through are the types of places where several birds may be hunkered down.
Purchasing the $25 pheasant stamp is a good excuse to go and explore public land in hopes of flushing a few. Stocking locations and times are available on the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s website, which will give one direction as to what areas to investigate.
Deer hunters looking to learn more about a section of woods can now hunt squirrels while scouting. At this point in the year, squirrels can be a great indicator of available food. Areas with good nut crops will often have good crops in the years to follow and likely will have deer congregated in the early fall.
In wintery conditions, squirrel movement will be limited and hunting the middle of the day will allow for air temperatures to be at their greatest. With snow on the ground, tracks will be obvious, and if the squirrels are not moving, den trees can be noted so that a successful hunt can be had at a later date.
In the winter, squirrels have a thick hide and hunters should use a heavy game load shot shell to better dispatch them. Full choke in a shotgun will extend range and put more pellets on target.
Rimfire rifles offer a challenge for the hunter and this shooting experience will build skills that will carry over on future big game hunts.
When the weather is bitter, cold and icy, it is best to stay out of the woods. Personal safety and causing unnecessary stress on wildlife are good reasons to stay indoors in such conditions.
Replacing boots with worn tread is important as better traction can prevent a slip and fall. The tires on your vehicle should be in good condition if one plans to explore the secondary roads shortly after a snow storm. A snow shovel, warm clothes, tow strap and battery jump pack are things one should have if you plan to go where the plow does not.
Quite often, cellphone service is lacking where the roads are the worst and one should be prepared to walk out or hunker down for the night, if needed.