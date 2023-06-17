JOHNSTOWN — Two first-half touchdown passes by Penn Cambria quarterback Garrett Harrold and a fourth-quarter goal-line stand helped lead the South over the North, 21-14, in the 52nd annual Ken Lantzy All-Star Classic football game held at Johnstown Trojan Stadium on Friday night.

Harrold completed 11 of 17 passes in the first half, including a 31-yard first-quarter touchdown to Berlin’s Ryan Blubaugh and a second-quarter strike that went for a 37-yard score to Forrest Hills’ Jeremy Burda.