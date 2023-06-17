JOHNSTOWN — Two first-half touchdown passes by Penn Cambria quarterback Garrett Harrold and a fourth-quarter goal-line stand helped lead the South over the North, 21-14, in the 52nd annual Ken Lantzy All-Star Classic football game held at Johnstown Trojan Stadium on Friday night.
Harrold completed 11 of 17 passes in the first half, including a 31-yard first-quarter touchdown to Berlin’s Ryan Blubaugh and a second-quarter strike that went for a 37-yard score to Forrest Hills’ Jeremy Burda.
Harrold, a Duquesne recruit, finished 12 of 23 for 201 passing yards with two touchdowns and rushed for 57 yards and was named the South MVP.
The South owned the time of possession in the first half and had a 43-24 advantage in total plays.
“There is a lot of pride in this game,” said South coach Doug Paul of Berlin. “I was proud with how we played ball, and it was a great win.”
After stalling at the North 2-yard line on the game’s first drive and forcing a punt, the South struck first when Harrold dropped a perfect pass to Blubaugh, who was standing alone in the end zone on the first play of the ensuing drive. Samuel Albright kicked the extra point for a 7-0 South lead.
The North couldn’t find any rhythm in the first half and Marion Center’s Braden Reichenbach, the North kicker/punter, punted five times in a busy opening half.
After Cambria Heights’ Joseph Sneeden recovered a North fumble at the South 2-yard line, Harrold led a five-play drive that covered 87 yards. He completed five straight passes to four different receivers, including a well-executed flea-flicker to Burda with 11:32 to play in the second quarter. Albright added the point after for a 14-0 South lead.
“I’ll tell you what, field position didn’t help us in that first half,” said North coach Sam Shutty, who led Northern Cambria to the District 6 Class 1A championship this past season. “It was tough because we were on the 1-inch line twice and the playbook gets small right there. We were chasing our tails that whole first half.”
The South outgained the North 287-119 in total yards during the first half.
The Northern Cambria duo of quarterback Owen Bougher and running back Colton Paronish sparked a third-quarter score for the North.
Bougher completed three passes on the first drive of the third quarter and Paronish ran for 20 yards, including a 3-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 14-6.
“The game was a close one,” said Shutty.
North defender Ibn Shadeed intercepted Harrold in the end zone to hold off the South late in the third quarter, but Conemaugh Township’s Tanner Shirley was intercepted on the next play by Forrest Hills’ Colby Rearick at midfield to give the ball right back to the South.
On the sixth play of the following drive, Daulton Sellers went airborne, leaping into the end zone for a 3-yard touchdown followed by the point-after for a 21-6 lead.
Bougher led a late fourth-quarter score, connecting on a 15-yard touchdown to Richland’s Sam Penna and Shirley converted the two-point conversion to bring the North back to 21-14, but Reichenbach’s onsides kick was recovered by the South to close out the game.
“I’m proud of how we played in the second half,” Shutty said. “I think it just takes some time for these guys to adjust. They haven’t played since the end of the season, and we come up here and it’s 100 miles per hour. I like how resilient they were until the end.”
Penns Manor’s Nathan Raffaele was credited with the North’s offensive line most valuable player award.
The North’s roster also included Homer-Center’s Michael Krejocic, Isaiah Bence and Vincent Tagliati; Ligonier Valley’s Haden Sierocky, Logan Mulheren, Colin Smith and McKinley Shearer; Marion Center’s Reichenbach, Liam Cornetto and Parker Black; Northern Cambria’s Paronish, Bougher, Xander Dolansky, Cody Dumm and Peyton Myers; Penns Manor’s Adam Altemus, Ashton Courvina and Nate Raffaele; Purchase Line’s Andrew Beer and Thomas Batten; and West Shamokin’s Dylan Wolfe.
The South team roster included River Valley’s Bradley Miller and United’s Traystin Tomalson.
Shutty’s staff included Colts assistant coach Scott Yingling and Purchase Line head coach Matt Falisec.
