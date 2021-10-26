Despite the amount of antlerless licenses sold in the WMU that encompass our area, hunting pressure during the special rifle hunt seemed limited. During my time afield, I heard a few shots and saw only one hunter early Saturday morning. The temperature was good for harvesting deer; however, the precipitation could have impacted the participation. An influx of hunters hunting over food sources can alter deer movement, but it appears pressure was of little impact. The drop in temperature spurred activity among the deer herd, with more daylight movement witnessed.
Buck are beginning to stretch their legs and patrol their territories in preparation of the first doe coming into estrus. When hunters find themselves in the woods when the first doe attracts suitors, it can be an excellent opportunity to arrow a buck. Quite often a receptive doe will attract a number of eager bucks that are more than ready to begin the rut ritual. While it is always a guessing game as to when peak rut will occur, this week should be favorable for catching a buck on his feet during legal shooting hours. Many archers look toward Halloween as the pivotal date and schedule vacation days for this time frame.
The buck-to-doe ratio can impact the rut, and with large numbers of doe, a buck does not have to cover much ground to find a doe. The early antlerless seasons were designed to remove doe before the rut and to help preserve food sources.
Archers should be aware of the antler restrictions for the WMU they hunt. A pair of binoculars is a great asset for counting points that must be 1 inch in length to determine if the buck is legal to harvest. The antler restriction is an odd law as hunters may legally harvest six button bucks this year but cannot use their buck tag on a spike or 4- point. While the practice of shooting yearling bucks commonly referred to as button buck is discouraged, it is legal with a valid antlerless license. However, the very same deer the next season requires one to count points before pulling the trigger. Other states have a minimum weight requirement for antlerless deer to preserve the button bucks, which helps to improve the buck to doe ratio. There is no shame in harvesting a button buck if one is harvested, and they make for great eating.
In my opinion, the only thing that antler restriction has accomplished is to frustrate hunters who would be happy to harvest any antlered deer. If you have poor vision, limited time or lack of places to hunt, a small buck may be the only buck you see in a hunting season. The loss of opportunity to hunt on private ground and many hunters choosing to not harvest younger bucks in hopes of a bigger one are the main factors for an increase in mature buck sightings rather than the point restriction.
The opening day of ringneck pheasant season was a soggy one and birds were hunkered down, limiting their movements. Reluctant to flush, those that were encountered were more likely to run, and the harvest reflected the hunting conditions.
While soaked brush pants and light game bag is not how many pictured the opening day, the rest of the season should be better with more birds afield and in-season stocking efforts beginning this week. Despite being farm-raised, released pheasants quickly find the best habitat available, and a hunter should look for the thicker areas on public ground to enjoy a flush or two.
Fox and raccoon season is now underway, and the chances of encountering hunting dogs afield is at its greatest. Beagles, bird dogs and coyote hounds are also in the woods, and everyone should be aware that shooting a hunting dog is a criminal offense punishable by law. The vast majority of dog hunters now utilize GPS tracking collars, and while they might not be within sight of their best friend, they are aware of its location and its status. While a dog’s movement can disrupt other game animals temporarily, so, too, can its owner, a mushroom hunter or a hiker.
Sharing the woods with others is just part of the game, and hunters of all genres should be excited to see others enjoying the outdoors.