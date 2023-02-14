knapp 2-13-23

Spoonbill minnowbaits can dupe early season bass under certain circumstances.

 Jeff Knapp photo

Long before the arrival of precision-tuned suspending lures, anglers were catching awakening springtime bass on modified spoonbill-style hardbaits. On steep-sided highland-type impoundments like Raystown Lake, the shrewd use of these lures continues to con largemouths and smallies.

From soon after ice-out until the water reaches the low 50-degree mark successful tournament angler Deron Eck uses the “spoonbill pattern” to lure largemouth and smallmouth bass from the craggy nooks of chilly reservoirs.

