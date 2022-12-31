Bry McDermott

Bry McDermott is a sports writer for The Indiana Gazette. Email her at bmcder mott@indiana gazette.net

Sports seasons are long. They turn around quickly and often overlap. Games are won, lost and forgotten easily until a championship is on the line. Then, it’s the players and teams that hoist the trophy that typically make the lasting impression on history. And if your team doesn’t win a title, you’re ready to move onto the next season and not let that bitter taste of defeat linger.

What often gets lost in this quick-paced environment are the small moments that remind the world why sports are well-loved to begin with: They’re fun, they spark emotion, they’re fueled by passion and

