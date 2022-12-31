Sports seasons are long. They turn around quickly and often overlap. Games are won, lost and forgotten easily until a championship is on the line. Then, it’s the players and teams that hoist the trophy that typically make the lasting impression on history. And if your team doesn’t win a title, you’re ready to move onto the next season and not let that bitter taste of defeat linger.
What often gets lost in this quick-paced environment are the small moments that remind the world why sports are well-loved to begin with: They’re fun, they spark emotion, they’re fueled by passion and
community, and at the root of everything, they are games played by real people.
These are the moments I personally tend to look back on far more than any championship celebration or milestone achievement or historic game — the moments that don’t usually find their way onto a list of top sports stories of the year, but can tell you far more about the athletes themselves.
Like when 2½-year-old Aria Rubens, dressed in a Packers cheerleading
uniform, held out an empty Disney princess teacup to Green Bay players outside of Lambeau Field during training camp in August. The players dutifully took their pretend sips for the little girl, some even
circling back when they heard of the impromptu tea party, and she sent them off with a “Go Pack Go.”
The adorable moment went viral after Aria’s mom, Ashley, posted the video on Facebook for friends and family and was picked up by a local reporter. Later, Ashley told the Green Bay Press Gazette one player offered to autograph her cup, but the toddler simply wanted to share the joys of her new tea set.
Those players gave Aria a core memory that will probably stick with her much longer than anything they could do on the field.
Though sometimes these special moments do
happen on the field … or ice.
Like when Anaheim’s Trevor Zegras successfully scored a “Michigan” goal against Montreal in an empty Bell Centre in
January. It was a month after his impressive lacrosse-style assist with a lob over the net for Ducks forward Sonny Milano to smack in the goal.
spotlight away from big names like Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, who are undeniably more athletically skilled but have subdued personalities, and brought excitement and relatability to a sport looking to grow as kids and adults of all ages started posting
highlight-reel plays. It also earned Zegras a guest role during All-Star Weekend and a spot on the front cover of “NHL 23.”
Southwest Region championship, when Texas pitcher Kaiden Shelton lost control of a pitch and hit
Oklahoma batter Isaiah Jarvis in the head. Clearly rattled by the misfire,
Shelton was visibly upset on the mound, and Jarvis dropped his helmet at first base to go hug the
pitcher in the sweetest act of sportsmanship.
whispered in Shelton’s ear, “You’re doing great,” before letting him know he was going to be OK.
There were so many other moments similar to these that makeup my very self-indulgent list of the best sports moments of 2022:
- The heartfelt clip of Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin’s 6-year-old son, Nikita, not wanting to step out of a long hug with his misty-eyed dad after reading off the starting lineup in Chicago ahead of Malkin’s 1,000th game. Or how Steven Stamkos’ 2-year-old son, Carter, stole the show at All-Star
- Weekend with his
- insistence on seeing the Zamboni rather than
- finishing their interview.
- While influencer
- boxing matches have a bad reputation, Creator Clash changed the game by
- focusing on actually
- teaching social media stars to box and raising money for charities and less on the foolery that made brothers Logan and Jake Paul
- infamous in the boxing
- climate. The event sold more than 100,000
- pay-per-view buys and the competitors showcased tons of sportsmanship and respect for the sport while also putting on a circus of a show.
- The way fellow athletes rallied around American alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin after she didn’t finish three of her four runs in the Beijing Winter Olympics. Or the tears that filled Shaun White’s eyes as he held up his snowboard to fans after his final run in the Games.
- Along the same line as White’s farewell comes Serena Williams’ wave and twirl for the crowd after losing what was most likely her final tennis match in the third round of the U.S. Open.
These moments don’t just happen on a national or international stage; they happen in our backyards.
I can’t forget the way West Shamokin coach Jon McCullough led his Wolves down the sideline in celebration after quarterback Lou Swartz connected with Dylan Wolfe for a 51-yard touchdown as time expired to grab a 56-50 win over Homer-Center in September.
Or watching Indiana’s Charles Edward pull a distraught opposing player to his feet and into a fierce embrace after the Warriors defeated State College in the Division 2 state rugby championship.
And, I may be biased for this one because I’m a Northern Cambria alum, but the entirety of the Colts’ recent run through football playoffs. There’s something special about driving through town and seeing the black and gold balloons tied to railings, the signs staked in yards and hung in storefront windows, and watching the kids hang out the windows of buses to wave to the community lining the streets.
At the end of the day, that’s what sports are about and what we should remember.