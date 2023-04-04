Jeff Knapp

Jeff Knapp displayed a nice white crappie taken from deep wood in Crooked Creek Lake last month.

 Jeff Knapp photo

The association of productive crappie fishing and springtime is a strong one, the reason being that at some point during this season great numbers of the fish will be found in shallow water. Any scenario where concentrations of fish are found in select areas tends to play in the angler’s favor.

However, spring can also be a time of disappointment for crappie anglers. Eager folks, inspired by the first warming trends of the year, assault the shallows in hopes the same weather pattern has driven these tasty panfish into thin-water cover, places that likely produced in years past. Typically, though, these anglers meet with disappointment rather than a livewell peppered with early spring crappies.

