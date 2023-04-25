Spring gobbler season will open in Pennsylvania on Saturday along with a number of other states is the northeast.
The season is a month long in most states and allows hunters ample opportunity to bag a gobbler or two.
My experience hunting last week out of state resulted in limited gobbling activity despite what appeared to be a healthy turkey population. After three days afield, it appeared the dominant gobblers were with flocks of hens and did not have to advertise their location. Timing is important in the turkey woods and the same henned-up gobbler will eventually find himself henless and willing to respond to a hunters call.
This past Saturday the youth hunt was held, and it seems a fair amount of local hunters were successful. Those who were unable to fill their tag should be excited to have the month of May to make it happen. Harvesting a bearded turkey is the ultimate goal on a spring hunt, but rarely does one experience a bad day in the turkey woods.
A jake is a year-old gobbler that, depending on the day, may or may not gobble. To be a legal bird, a beard must be visible before the hunter may shoot. Seeing a 3-inch black beard on a moving turkey in the woods can be difficult, but a hunter must confirm it is indeed a gobbler and not a hen or another hunter.
The use of magnification, if possible, is a great asset, and there have been several jakes I made legal with binoculars long before they entered shotgun range. Turkeys have phenomenal eyesight, and using glass on them should be done with slow movements and only at a distance.
In three days of hunting last week, I encountered jakes each day, yet only once did they want to gobble. The pair I found to be gobbling provided a thrilling hunt as they answered my hen calls with enthusiasm. At 45 yards, the front bird stretched his neck and gobbled one last time, ending my hunt for the day. While some hunters decide to pass on jakes in search of a long beard, the young birds can at times provide the same interaction and table fare.
Hunters who are interested in purchasing a second spring gobbler tag should do so soon because once the season opens, sales stop. Having the opportunity to harvest a second bird results in more time afield and consequently more interaction with turkeys. Being in the turkey woods is the best way to become a better hunter and experience success.
In recent years I have used laundry detergent without UV brighteners and dyes and have noticed turkeys are not as quick to detect me. Setting up in the shade is also important because the reflection of gun metal or eyeglasses can quickly alert an incoming turkey. Camouflage face and hand coverings are needed in addition to clothing that matches the landscape. In the spring, bugs can be a nuisance and a repellent in the turkey hunting vest may just save a hunt when a swarm of biting flies finds your hide.
In all my years of hunting wild turkeys, perhaps the most important thing to remember is to aim. As silly as it may seem, the adrenaline rush that comes with a gobbling turkey approaching shotgun range can make the best miss. In most instances, a hunter fails to get down on the gun and look down the barrel and instead only has the bead on the bird. To alleviate this, I made my middle bead fluorescent so my eye cannot overlook it. Some hunters install red dot scopes so as to further force themselves to aim.
Patterning your shotgun and hunting with a rangefinder will limit the chances of taking a non-lethal shot.