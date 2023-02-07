Hunting and trapping seasons are winding down with time running out for an outdoor adventure.
The weather this week will be favorable for enjoying the natural world. Game and furbearer populations are at their lowest levels of the year as breeding season is about to begin. Expectations should not be similar to that as in early October when the young-of-the-year were plentiful. Disease, hunter harvest, motor collisions, predation and starvation all factor in to a decline in wildlife populations.
Where good habitat is available, critters can be found and a successful hunt or catch is still possible. At this point in the license year, there is little to no competition, and in most instances one will have the woods to themselves.
Despite a lack of other license holders, pressure from hunters and predators in previous months can make for challenging quarry. In my recent rabbit hunts, bagging a bunny has been tough despite having a fair amount of chases. After a year of avoiding coyote, fox and raptors, giving the beagles and I the slip can be easy for a cottontail. One rabbit in particular has evaded the crock pot on three separate hunts, and I suppose he is destined to be breeding stock for this spring.
Despite what Punxsutawney’s ground hog may have predicted, spring is fast approaching. Now is the time to prepare for the upcoming trout and turkey seasons so all is in order come opening day. As in many hobbies, the anticipation is often far greater than the participation. Getting a jump on organizing gear and obtaining necessary equipment now will allow more time spent looking forward to the opener.
As cabin fever sets in for some, getting out to pattern the shotgun or explore a section of trout stream is good fun. Beating the rush and getting your fishing license and trout stamp now will allow everything to be in order when the opportunity presents itself. Delayed-harvest sections of trout streams can offer early angling opportunities. Catch-and-release is required and artificial lures, barbless hooks and/or flies may be required depending on the section of water. Stocking dates and stream lists are available on the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission website, www.fishandboat.com.
Practicing your calling for turkey is always useful and might make the difference on opening day. Those who are interested should purchase their second spring turkey tag sooner rather than later.
Furtakers who are looking for an adventure might want to consider the upcoming otter season, which opens Saturday. Only select WMUs allow trapping, and none are in our area, so some planning and travel will be involved to participate. A license must be purchased prior to opening day to set traps in this weeklong season. Regulations as to the size, style and number of traps one may use are in place to limit the harvest.
The main food source of otter is fish so areas that offer good recreational fishing are a good place to start scouting. The otter is a nomadic creature and may not return to an area for a month, making it a tall task to catch one in a week’s time with a limited amount of traps.
Attending the Pennsylvania Trappers Association rendezvous this summer is an excellent way to gain knowledge and obtain equipment. This year the rendezvous will take place June 15 to 17 in Shippensburg.