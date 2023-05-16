Licensed hunters in possession of their unused spring turkey tag may now hunt all day.
Hens should now be incubating their clutch of eggs or soon start doing so. From a biological standpoint, it is now difficult to disrupt a hen from her nest and the gobbler is now expendable. In the early spring, hunters may only hunt until noon so that any hens that are displaced have ample time to return to their nesting area.
With more time to hunt jakes and tom turkeys, the odds of encountering success increase. Exploring public properties in other parts of the state is now more feasible as the entire day can be spent on the hunt.
Last week things had grown stale in the area I was hunting with limited vocalization and henned-up gobblers. Frustrated, I felt foolish leaving turkeys to find turkeys, but a 30-minute drive south to lower elevations revealed much more vocal turkeys with not a hen seen.
As turkey hunting often goes, despite some excellent opportunities, not a shot was fired. The positive side to not pulling the trigger is that the hunt continues with more lessons learned and memories made with each sunrise.
While the traditional approach to spring turkey hunting is to be in the woods for sunrise so that a turkey may be heard, a turkey hunt can start whenever one wants. Early afternoon can be excellent for calling in a lonely gobbler. Finding or striking the gobbler can be the hard part, and on certain days gobbles are simply scarce no matter what one tries.
To a degree, turkeys can be patterned, and if one is willing to be patient and put in the time, eventually the pattern will repeat itself. Bottlenecks in fields or where access roads enter fields are good ambush locations.
Now that one can hunt all day, hunting a known roost is a good way to encounter turkeys. The woods get dark well before legal shooting hours end and a hunter must always positively identify their target. Even if turkey are not seen, the chance is good to accurately pinpoint where a gobbler flies up to roost for the night. While a roosted bird is not roasted, knowing the gobbler’s location to begin the day puts the hunter at an advantage. Hunting the roost in the evening means you will have to sneak out after dark if unsuccessful as to not disrupt or spook the birds.
Hunting pressure is beginning to decrease in some areas, although last week I was shocked to see four vehicles in a small section of state game lands. Evidently everyone had the same idea or the area harbored a healthy population of turkeys.
With every pull-off taken and others with the same agenda in parts unknown, I headed toward another area. On public property treating others as you would want to be treated is the best way to avoid interfering with another’s hunt. If a vehicle is at a gate, I move on rather than risking both of us battling for the same bird.
Recreationalists also use public property and in the midday hours one may have to investigate as to what they are up to. Cyclists, hikers and mushroom hunters also use the same parking areas and access points.
Hunter success I have seen recently indicates some gobblers are now more willing to respond. Revisiting areas that were either void of birds early in the season or held unresponsive ones could now yield different results. When things are slow and it seems there are no turkeys, I think back to woodlots and properties where I have had success in the past. If the habitat remains constant, the chances are good of having a repeat performance.
