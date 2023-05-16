Zeke Wilson.jpg

Submit your deer photos

 Picasa

Licensed hunters in possession of their unused spring turkey tag may now hunt all day.

Hens should now be incubating their clutch of eggs or soon start doing so. From a biological standpoint, it is now difficult to disrupt a hen from her nest and the gobbler is now expendable. In the early spring, hunters may only hunt until noon so that any hens that are displaced have ample time to return to their nesting area.