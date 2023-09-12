Squirrel season opened Saturday, allowing license holders the chance at a limit of six bushy tails.
A thick canopy makes hunting tough in September, but an abundance of young squirrels exist.
Weapon choice is up to the individual and determined by the woodlot in which he or she is hunting. I prefer a shotgun with modified choke because I am often covering ground looking for big game signs or perhaps some ginseng. Most of the squirrels I encounter in the early season are shot like jumped rabbits at close range.
Camouflage clothing outside of the required orange combined with the squirrel distracted with its foraging have allowed me to get within feet of them. Both parties are usually equally startled when this occurs and on occasion a warning shot is all that I am capable of.
Squirrel recipes are common and it can substitute for rabbit in most instances. While our society has largely moved past consuming small game out of convenience, it is still an excellent source of protein. Fleas are common until a few frosts and cleaning your harvest in the field is best way to alleviate any aggravation they may cause. If one is serious about squirrel hunting, tails can be collected for sale or trade to the Mepps fishing lure company.
The woods are beginning to see more activity as hunters begin to scout for signs of their quarry. In open agricultural areas, the use of optics can allow one to glass deer from a distance without disturbing their routine. If something of interest is seen, finding a subsequent spot closer can confirm that and perhaps establish a pattern. It was not until western hunting that I began to utilize a set of Vortex binoculars and now consider them essential.
Sadly, the timing of the archery opener often coincides with buck abandoning their bachelor groups and establishing new living arrangements under oaks. While these deer will continue to frequent their summer feeding grounds, often it is well after legal shooting hours. Following game trails away from where deer are seen feeding can allow one to possibly discover where they bed during the day.
Cobwebs can be quite the nuisance and a walking stick is useful for parting the ways as one walks. Bug spray is still a necessity and can be the difference between enjoying the forest or fleeing it.
Vegetation is still thick and during a recent beagle gun-dog trial, it was often that I had to backtrack through the brush as progress was impossible due to the denseness.
As the air begins to cool, those who hunt over a hound will begin to increase the duration of training sessions in anticipation for the opener. Proper flea and tick treatment should be given to your four-footed friends so they, too, can enjoy the early autumn outings. Clean water is a critical component to life and dogs should be offered it on arrival at the hunt site and then before leaving.
Having your dog in top condition prior to opening day will allow for the season to be enjoyed in its entirety. Knowing your dog and watching for signs of fatigue while on the hunt is important until their conditioning is built up.
Trail cameras are probably at their highest usage and if you spend much time walking the woods, chances are good you will see some. The design to avoid detection and possible theft makes them tough to see but they are often deployed in obvious areas.
While I am somewhat opposed to them from a fair chase and moral standpoint, the devices do allow a remote look into which critters are out there. After years of dismissal, I purchased a few that have provided entertainment but little in the way of increasing my success when hunting.
