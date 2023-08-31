If only football was played on paper and not turf.
As the 2023 season nears its kickoff, that’s the notion the IUP Crimson Hawks must avoid thinking about, particularly on offense, where the Crimson Hawks seem to be stacked at every position.
“On paper, we do have a lot talent, but on paper it doesn’t mean anything,” said IUP coach Paul Tortorella. “We don’t aim to be paper champions.”
Starting tonight, IUP will find out what it really has on offense, as preseason camp is over and it’s time to actually play a game. But there’s a lot of optimism, mainly because of how much talent the Crimson Hawks have on that side of the ball.
It starts at quarterback, where IUP landed the most highly sought Division II transfer, Karst Hunter, who came aboard from Colorado Mesa, where he was the 2021 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year. In 18 games over two seasons with the Mavericks, Hunter (6-foot-4, 217 pounds) rushed for 728 yards and 14 touchdowns and threw for 4,627 yards and 33 scores.
“(It’s) pretty much polar opposite,” Hunter said, comparing the IUP offense under coordinator Larry Wilson to the one he ran at Colorado Mesa. “All the shotgun stuff is pro-style and a lot different than what I was used to. We’re under center a bit here, too, which is different. But I’m getting more comfortable with it every day and I’m really starting to like it.”
He brings the element of the run to the position, something few quarterbacks his size have.
“He’s a bigger guy and he sits back in the pocket a little more, so we’ll have to hold up a little longer in protection,” said guard Gerald Comedy. “But the good thing with that is if a lane opens up, he’ll take off and run, which is something that we haven’t really had. So, I think he’s more of a dual threat for us.”
Hunter, a native of Miller, S.D., replaces Mak Sexton, who passed for 2,907 yards and 33 touchdowns last year in his lone season after transferring from Pittsburg State (Kan.). Tortorella and his staff scoured the country looking for a new quarterback after Sexton left and they zeroed in on Hunter, who also had offers from a handful of schools at the NCAA Division II level, and even a couple from Division I FCS.
Ultimately, Hunter said he just felt comfortable at IUP, and that’s why he transferred here.
“Something about IUP just stuck out to me,” he said. “It kind of felt like home from the jump. I thought, There must be something about this school. After I visited IUP, I always compared every other school to IUP.”
Another thing Hunter certainly likes is the talent that surrounds him.
At running back, IUP returns Dayjure Stewart and Adam Houser, who took turns being the featured back in 2022 and teamed up for 1,386 yards and 12 touchdowns. They’re joined by JD Younger, who was possible the best running back on the team during spring drills and preseason camp, and speedster Randy Washington, who moved over from defensive back in the spring.
They’ll run behind a rebuilt but talented offensive line that might be the biggest in school history. Left to right, they are: tackle Mclean Djouha (6-8, 320), guard Chance Battle (6-6, 355), center Chad Layton (6-2, 265), guard Gerald Comedy (6-3, 292) and tackle Daric Cottman (6-4, 290). Also in the mix are tackles Kelechi Okoro (6-4, 295) and Wyatt Koval (6-4, 270).
Comedy is the only returning starter at the same position he was last year. Djouha has moved over from right tackle, while Layton and Kovell were backups and Battle (Lackawanna), Cottman (Virginia-Wise) and Okoro (Concord) played elsewhere.
“The beautiful thing is we have a lot of depth this year, which is something that we haven’t really had in the past,” Comedy said. “Having different guys rotate in and out, we’ve all gotten pretty comfortable and gotten a lot of reps together, so whoever’s in, I feel comfortable with them for sure.”
Depending on who lines up at tight end, some of those linemen might actually look small. The starter is Cole Laney, who at 6-6 and 250 looks like an NFL tight end, and he’ll be backed up by Temple transfer Marcus Day (6-4, 242) and Fairmont State transfer Tanner Krevokuch (6-5, 238).
While those big bodies are great to have, the place where size really comes into play is at receiver. The starting three — Derek Lockhart, Hilton Ridley and Quinn Zinobile — are each 6-2 or taller and 200 pounds or more.
They’ll create matchup problems for opposing defensive backs, many of who are in the 5-10, 180 range.
“Other teams have got to stop our run, first and foremost,” Tortorella said. “Now to do that, you’ve got to put extra guys in the box, but doing that creates a lot of one-on-one coverage. With our big receivers, we’ll take that.”
It all leads to an offense that –– on paper –– looks to be as big and talented as any that has worn IUP’s colors over the years. The biggest problem might be finding ways of spreading out one football among all the talent, but it’s a problem Hunter is happy to have.
“Time will tell.” he said. “We’ve got weapons and we know that. It’s a good problem to have, trying to get everyone the ball.”
