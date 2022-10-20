ch-pm

Penns Manor’s Max Hill ran away from the Cambria Heights defense in last weeks’ win that secured the Heritage Conference championship.

 KYLEE SURIKE/Gazette

All the suspense isn’t over in the Heritage Conference.

While Penns Manor is the champion by virtue of last week’s 42-33 win over Cambria Heights, a handful of teams are playing for District 6 playoff berths and positioning in the next-to-last weekend of the season.

Tags