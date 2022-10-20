All the suspense isn’t over in the Heritage Conference.
While Penns Manor is the champion by virtue of last week’s 42-33 win over Cambria Heights, a handful of teams are playing for District 6 playoff berths and positioning in the next-to-last weekend of the season.
The biggest game this week is Homer-Center (4-4) at Purchase Line (3-5). Eight teams qualify for the playoffs. Going into this weekend, Homer-Center sits seventh in the rankings and Purchase Line is tied for eighth with Glendale (3-5) and is a shade ahead of West Branch (3-5).
Homer-Center, racked by injuries at the quarterback position, needs a win; otherwise, the Wildcats could end up fighting for their playoff lives in next weekend’s regular-season finale.
That’s definitely true for Purchase Line, which missed a golden opportunity in a loss to United Valley last week.
PENNS MANOR (8-0) at MARION CENTER (2-6): Penns Manor can’t get caught napping. The Comets, coming off a victory over Cambria Heights that secured the Heritage Conference championship, face one of the league’s lower-tier teams. The next step is securing the top seed in the District 6 Class 1A playoffs, and of course, getting better with the Appalachian Bowl and playoffs waiting.
Marion Center can be a stickler. The Stingers have won a couple close games and dropped a couple close ones, so the Comets need to avoid an upset in what amounts to Marion Center’s playoff game.
NORTHERN CAMBRIA (6-2) at PORTAGE (5-3): This game is huge for playoff positioning. Northern Cambria sits second in Class 1A, and Portage is fifth.
Portage has won two of three since suffering a damaging loss to United Valley, and this week and next will determined whether the Mustangs get to start the playoffs at home.
Northern Cambria is 2-2 after a 4-0 start, and the Colts easily could fall out of the top four if they don’t finish strong.
WEST SHAMOKIN (4-4) at CAMBRIA HEIGHTS (6-2): West Shamokin needs a lot of things to happen to open the playoffs at home for a second straight year. The first step is beating Cambria Heights, which would put the eighth-ranked Wolves solidly in the field.
Cambria Heights certainly is no pushover. The Highlanders, stinging from last week’s loss to Penns Manor, likely can wrap up a home game in the playoffs with a win.
UNITED VALLEY (2-6) at RIVER VALLEY (0-8): United Valley could make the Class 2A playoffs in its first season of a cooperative program between Blacklick Valley and United. What the Lions need is two wins, two West Shamokin losses and at least one Westmont Hilltop loss.
River Valley just wants a win. The Panthers have improved over the course of the season. So has United Valley.
NORTH CATHOLIC (4-4) at INDIANA (3-5): Indiana hasn’t faded from the WPIAL Class 4A playoff picture, but the Indians are sitting sixth in a seven-team section with four playoff berths available. Their only hope it to win two games, but in this case, that’s probably not the most important thing for the program under first-year coach Brad Wright.
North Catholic hasn’t secured a spot, and the Trojans need a win to set up a game with Mars with the potential for a playoff berth on the line.
SERRA CATHOLIC (7-1) at APOLLO-RIDGE (4-4): Serra Catholic is playing to stay in the hunt for the WPIAL Class 2A Allegheny Conference title. If the Trojans win, they face Steel Valley (8-0) next week for the conference title and a high seed in the playoffs.
Apollo-Ridge has made steps since losing its starting quarterback in the second game of the season, and a playoff berth remains a possibility, but an upset this weekend is crucial to those chances.
IMANI CHRISTIAN (4-4) at LIGONIER VALLEY (5-3): With winless Derry waiting next week, this likely is a win-and-you’re-in game for Ligonier Valley, which can finish third in the WPIAL Class 2A Allegheny Conference.
Imani Christian, sitting in a three-way tie at 2-3 for the final playoff berth in the conference, needs a win to stay in the hunt.