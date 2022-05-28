The Stanley Cup playoffs have turned into a state of anarchy.
With the NHL Player Safety sitting on their hands and refs keeping whistles close to their chest, the players have taken it upon themselves to police the games that determine who will lift Lord Stanley’s Cup in June.
In Game 3 of the second round between Colorado and St. Louis, Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri collided with Blues netminder Jordan
Binnington. No penalty was called, Binnington left the game and series with a lower-body injury, and Player Safety determined the play wasn’t worthy of supplemental discipline.
This is a rare moment when Player Safety got it right.
Kadri’s collision was an unfortunate circumstance. He and Blues defenseman Calle Rosen got tangled up charging to the net, and Kadri ended up falling into Binnington. While it had a violent result, there didn’t appear to be any malicious intent.
It’s a common occurrence in the playoffs. When the stakes are high and players are charging to the net with more ferocity and drive, they’re more likely to get tangled up with defenders who are desperately trying to play their position.
Even despite Kadri’s
questionable past, including a hit to the head of St. Louis defenseman Justin Faulk that earned him an eight-game
suspension in the 2021 playoffs, I like to think that players don’t typically hit the ice looking to take out a goalie. Or hurt
anybody for that matter.
After the collision, Kadri indicated that Binnington threw a water bottle at him during his postgame interview and he received death threats that forced an investigation by authorities and increased security measures for game days.
While Kadri scored a hat trick in Game 4 despite the onslaught of Islamophobia, racism and overall hate, the Blues took it upon themselves to punish the Colorado forward for what they believed was an intentional collision to hurt their goalie.
David Perron was fined just $5,000, the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement, for his cross-check to Kadri in Game 4. What wasn’t addressed was Pavel
Buchnevich and Perron
practically jumped Kadri after the whistle. Buchnevich hit Kadri with a high elbow behind the net and then shoved him to the ice after the whistle. Perron then cross-checked Kadri into the boards when he attempted to stand up and started
throwing punches.
Perron also appeared to attempt to elbow Kadri in the head after scoring his second of three goals in the game.
It is one thing to drop the gloves to defend your
teammate or to try to shift momentum in your favor. It’s another to put a target on a man’s back for an unfortunate play that happened the
previous game.
Perron and Buchnevich didn’t give their team any momentum, they simply labeled themselves cowards. If they wanted to stick up for their fallen goaltender, they should have tried to fight that game or at the start of the next. Take your fighting major and try to win the game.
The NHL can’t control the outside hate directed toward Kadri, but they can control the conversation and what is happening on the ice. A written statement isn’t enough. The league preaches hockey is for everyone, but what we are seeing is the direct discrimination against a player and the NHL presenting empty words instead of action.
These people sending vile threats to Kadri and his family are being validated by the Perron taking runs at him on the ice. They can reason that their hate is validated, because players also are delivering malicious blows out of the bounds of what should be allowed in hockey.
It’s a culmination of the culture Player Safety created in the NHL.
Players feel as if they aren’t being protected, so they begin protecting themselves. Sooner or later, that mindset will lead to someone getting seriously injured.
While Player Safety made the right call on the Kadri-Binnington collision, there’s a long list of missteps throughout these playoffs that can lead players to believe their safety isn’t being prioritized.
N.Y. Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba has repeatedly elbowed opposing players without Player Safety stepping in, including a hit to Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby in Round 1 that took the Penguins captain out of the game and the next with an upper-body injury. Trouba was penalized for doing nearly the same thing to Jake Guenztel in the same game.
Against the Hurricanes, Trouba once again went undisciplined after colliding with Carolina’s Max Domi. Yes, Domi was falling during the hit, but the issue arises when Trouba consistently lifts his elbow rather than keeping it tucked.
He’s taking advantage of vulnerable players and hiding behind the NHL’s loophole of taking the receiving player’s positioning into account when looking at the possibility of supplemental discipline.
How many times does that happen before it’s no longer a coincidence? And, if it is a coincidence, maybe Trouba should relearn the fundamentals of checking. Your elbow shouldn’t be at a 90-degree angle.
The 2022 playoffs have also seen two instances of head-butting — Florida’s Ben Chiarot was fined $5,000, while Edmonton’s Darnell Nurse was suspended for one game.
Player Safety even included the phrase, “while there was significant head contact on this play” when delivering a statement clearing Calgary’s Nikita Zadorov of any fines or suspensions for his hit on Dallas’ Luke Glendening in Round 1.
There’s no rhyme or reason to any of it.
The coaches know it, the players know it and the fans know it.
When will the NHL see it and do something about it?