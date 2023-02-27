Homer-Center’s Justley Sharp and River Valley’s Sara McConnell brought home a new accessory on Sunday from the Pennsylvania Track and Field Coaches Association indoor state championship meet at Penn State.
Sharp and McConnell claimed state titles in an event that awards gold watches to winners in lieu of medals.
A senior, Sharp placed first in the shot put with a throw of 44 feet, 6 inches, nearly 3 feet farther than the second-place distance of 41-1. It’s her second state championship after she claimed the discus title in last spring’s outdoor season.
“It’s always great to succeed at a big meet,” Sharp said. “It’s nice to know I threw my best today, even if it’s not my best all-time. We got it done. We’re always working hard, and it’s no coincidence what we did today.”
Sharp, who received a full scholarship to continue her education and throwing career at Division I Bucknell University in the fall, has shared the experience with her dad and coach, Wes Sharp. That includes practicing against a wall in the basement and butting heads when the time calls for it, but mostly it’s about having fun and enjoying the work, the improvements and the success together.
“Oh, we have a blast,” Justley Sharp laughed.
“Fortunately for me, she’s just a very good athlete,” Wes Sharp said. “For me, it’s all about the fact she enjoys this, and I enjoy coaching. I get immersed in ways to tweak her technique and continue to get better. I’m proud of what she’s doing. It’s hard to really explain it. … This is a starting point. We’re hoping to add a few more feet.”
For McConnell, it’s her first time winning a state meet.
The junior won the high jump with a jump of 5 feet, 6 inches, which is 2 inches higher than second place.
“She’s just a special kid, a phenomenal kid,” River Valley coach Geoff Dixon said. “She deserves what she got today because she works as hard as she does. I’ve been coaching for 16 years — I’ve had some great, coachable kids over the years — and I’ve never had a kid match her work ethic. … Her title today is because of her effort and hard work. She’s a terrific athlete and a humble winner, which is amazing to have as a coach.”
Perhaps the most impressive part of all: McConnell went all the way to 5-6 without scratching.
“I’ve never done that before,” McConnell said. “It was all mindset. I tried to stay calm and relaxed and treated this meet like any other meet.”
It marks a personal best, which she’s continuously beat in the past month. It started at the Mount Union qualifier on Feb. 5, when McConnell jumped 5-3, and then 5-5 at Muskingum University on Feb. 18.
“It feels great,” she said. “I was definitely not expecting it. We worked hard in the offseason prior to this, and I was just trying to clear heights one a time. Honestly it doesn’t feel real. … It’s rewarding to see the work and time we put in pay off. Track is one of those sports where you can see the improvements, but it only matters if you can do it when it counts. It’s nice to show up and see those improvements and make it count. … This is going to motivate me. I know what I can do, and now I’m going to try and track down an outdoor title.”
“We’re thrilled to see Sara win and share that joy,” Justley Sharp said. “Abbie (Huey) did well, too. They don’t separate by classes, so it’s a mix. It’s a combo of big and small schools, and it’s exciting to see local schools come out on top.”
Huey, a senior at Indiana, capped her strong indoor season with medals in the 200- and 400-meter races. Huey took third in the 200 with a time of 24.88 seconds and fifth in the 400 at 56.83. She rewrote her school record in both events.
On the boys’ side, Bridger Blankenbicker, a senior from United, placed 14th in pole vault with a height of 13 feet.