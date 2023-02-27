justley sharp indoors

Justley Sharp, top, and Sara McConnell displayed the watches they received for winning state titles on Sunday.

 Submitted photos

Homer-Center’s Justley Sharp and River Valley’s Sara McConnell brought home a new accessory on Sunday from the Pennsylvania Track and Field Coaches Association indoor state championship meet at Penn State.

Sharp and McConnell claimed state titles in an event that awards gold watches to winners in lieu of medals.