NuMINE — When the Purchase Line players sprinted onto Jack E. Boyer Field on Friday night for their first road game of the season, they were ready to make a statement.
The Red Dragons’ defense did its part in making that statement by remaining stingy throughout, but its offense needed a little time to calm some nerves.
Hanging onto a one-score halftime lead, Purchase Line quarterback John Elick and speedy receiver Austin Chambers made that statement less than a minute into the third quarter.
Brock Small rushed for a game-high 144 yards, and Elick connected on two of his three touchdown passes in the second half, including a 52-yard bomb to Chambers that swung the momentum in the Red Dragons’ direction for good in its convincing 27-0 Heritage Conference shutout victory over host West Shamokin.
“This type of win is what we have been working for,” Elick said. “I don’t think anybody really respects us as a contender, and I like that. I like being under the radar and being the underdog. This win gives us just a little bit more momentum towards our season goals.”
“It’s good for our team morale to get a win like this on the road,” Chambers said. “We are all hyped up right now, but we must figure out how to carry the momentum to next week.”
“We have got whipped the last two weeks,” West Shamokin coach Jon McCullough said. “We have been beat up front especially, which is disappointing. We must look in the mirror and figure out what we need to do to improve. It’s all of us, players, coaches. We all have a hand in finding how to get better.”
At halftime, only leading 8-0, Purchase Line showed some signs of nerves and panic, Purchase Line coach Matt Falisec said. “We came out after half, and John (Elick) hit the big one to Chambers, and it was smooth sailing the rest of the way.”
Smooth sailing it was, especially for the Purchase Line defense that held the area’s top rushing threat, Lou Swartz, to 16 yards rushing and 26 total yards.
“That was the goal all week,” Falisec said about containing Swartz. “But when they came out with that split-back look, it threw us for a little bit of a surprise. Our defense adjusted quickly, and boy, were they physical.”
Swartz didn’t line up as the Wolves’ quarterback but instead played one of the running back positions and gave way to sophomore Ryan Booher, who was making his varsity debut.
“It was by design,” McCullough said on the position adjustment of Swartz. “Obviously, it didn’t go as planned, but we will get back to work and get this back on track.”
“Hats off to Chad Small, who runs our defense,” Falisec said. “He made the correct adjustments when they showed us something we weren’t prepared for, and we were able to slow down that offense.”
The Red Dragons did more than slow down the Wolves. They held West Shamokin to just 148 total yards, with 64 coming on a second-quarter Swartz halfback pass to Ezra Oesterling.
Oesterling, who led West Shamokin with five catches for 92 yards, gave the Wolves their best scoring opportunity by setting up deep at the Red Dragons 15-yard line. Chambers intercepted Booher to end the threat after a Swartz run, taking it inside the 10-yard line.
Chambers, who also scored the lone first-half touchdown on a 9-yard catch, didn’t have to break stride with his game-changing third-quarter score. Elick dropped his longest scoring play of the season right in step with Chambers down the away sideline and into the end zone. Jakob Mountain chipped in the extra point to make it 15-0 in favor of Purchase Line.
Elick was 8-for-15 passing for 140 yards. He started just one of his first six but threw only two incompletions the rest of the game.
“We knew we had to get a score coming out of the half,” Chambers said. “We were only up by one touchdown, which gave us that push we needed and kept us going.”
“When they hit that big play to start the second half it changed things,” McCullough said. “We had good coverage on the play but couldn’t make the play on the ball.”
“They also started doing a couple of things in the second half that hurt us when they ran the jet sweeps. They were picking up big yardage with some of those runs in the third quarter.”
Brock Small gashed the Wolves in the second half for first down runs of 23, 15 and a 33-yard sprint that put Purchase Line ahead 21-0 with 4:26 remaining in the third quarter.
Small also had first-down rushes of 16, 17 and 33 in the first half and racked up 144 yards on just 16 attempts for a healthy 9.0 yards per carry.
“After half, we came out and tried to perfect some of the plays we were running,” Small said. “We knew if we could put the ball in the end zone one more time, it would be the last shot they could take.”
Small said the yards he accumulated should be attributed to the improved offensive line play, including Charles Edwards, Zander Stiffler, Dylan Bouch, Ethan Bartlebaugh, Devlin Kordish, and Quentin Brooks.
“They all gave us that extra push in the second half to be able to get upfield,” Small said.
The Red Dragons are now 3-0 for the first time since 2008. That season, Purchase Line won the Heritage Conference under current assistant coach Dave Small with a perfect regular season and finished 11-1 before bowing out in the district semifinals against Portage.
“We take it week by week,” Falisec concluded. “There is no talk about that. I told them that come Monday, we are 0-0, and we have to get ready to go for another good Northern Cambria team.”
