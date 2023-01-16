RICHLAND TOWNSHIP — There was no hesitation before Christmas when Joe Lombardi asked Jaylen Stewart to turn in his redshirt and put on an IUP basketball uniform.
There was no hesitation Saturday when the coach called on Stewart, who met his first big moment as an IUP basketball player.
Stewart, a sophomore playing in his fifth game since giving up his redshirt year, helped lead the No. 1-ranked Crimson Hawks to a 76-71 victory at Pitt-Johnstown. Stewart scored 17 points in two quick bursts, including eight of his team’s last 11 after the game was tied going into the final two minutes.
“That was a storybook game for him,” Lombardi said.
It’s a story that’s kind of hard to believe.
Stewart transferred from Seton Hill in the offseason, leaving a team that won three games last year and joining one that won 33 and played in the national semifinals. But the plan was for Stewart to redshirt, allowing him to practice but not play in games without losing a year of eligibility.
That plan changed before Christmas, however, when Lombardi sensed his team needed some experience behind point guard Dave Morris, who moved to the position after playing off guard last year. Stewart made his debut in the last game of December at Millersville and made his home debut against his former team in the first game of January.
Entering Saturday, Stewart, a slender 6-foot-3 guard from Buffalo, N.Y., played 44 minutes over four games, missed all five of his shots and made one of his four free throws. His name was last on the stat sheet at 0.3 points per game.
That set the stage for the least likely player to emerge when two of the top NCAA Division II teams in the country squared off. Stewart scored 17 points in 17 minutes; made all five of his shots, including three 3s; made all four of his free throws, including two that iced the game; and collected three rebounds.
“I can’t say enough about Jaylen,” Lombardi said. “A couple weeks back he was going to redshirt, and I thought we needed another guy to play like a point so David can get off the ball sometimes. A lot of it was to help David out and space the floor by knocking down 3s, which he did today in big fashion.”
Stewart made his first splash near the midpoint of a second half in which both teams put on offensive clinics. He scored nine of his team’s 13 points in a game of runs that saw IUP lead by three, trail by four and regain the advantage by four, 59-55, after Stewart drilled a 3, hit a midrange jumper, drove for a layup after faking a 3 and made two free throws.
Pitt-Johnstown mounted the next run that left the game tied at 66, and Stewart nailed a 3 from the right corner off Morris’ cross-court assist with 1:53 remaining. Then Stewart answered Pitt-Johnstown’s 3 with another from the same spot off Jones’ assist for a 72-69 lead with 1:05 left.
After Pitt-Johnstown scored to make it 72-71, IUP came out of timeout and scored when Ethan Porterfield dished a backdoor pass to Morris cutting from the left wing with 29 seconds left. Stewart was camped in the right corner as a decoy.
Pitt-Johnstown missed two 3-point attempts on its last possession with a chance to tie, and Stewart reeled in the final rebound, drew a foul and made two free throws with 6.8 seconds left to set the final.
“I put countless hours in the gym so I was ready for the moment,” Stewart said. “It feels great. Being a redshirt and getting used to playing with these guys and coming in a performing like this is a great feeling.”
“I keep on him in practice,” Morris said, “just telling him to keep being you, keep playing your game, let it come to you. And it was a big game for him today, and I’m proud of him, definitely.”
Stewart averaged 5.0 points per game last season at Seton Hill. He had 19 and nine points in two games against IUP.
“It’s a great program, and I built a relationship with Coach and saw how they played over here,” Stewart said. “It’s like a family over here, and I felt like I’d fit it.”
On Saturday, Stewart was the perfect fit, helping IUP improve to 15-0 and maintain sole possession of first place by two games in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West Division at 9-0.
“To be able to come out in a big-game environment after being redshirted and play so well is huge for him,” Jones said. “This shows how much we rely on everybody and how much of a team we are, and I’m so proud he’s a part of us.”
“He was on the scout team every day the first couple months so these guys knew his potential and how good he is,” Lombardi said. “I don’t think this is an aberration. I don’t think he got lucky today. He’s a good shooter and plays with a good pace and understands how to play the game.”
Before Christmas, when the coach approached his player about moving his redshirt, Stewart jumped at the chance.
“I felt like it was best for the team in the long run,” Stewart said. “I want to give the team the best shot to win a championship.”
Jones joined Stewart with 17 points. Porterfield scored 15, and Tomiwa Sulaiman posted a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Morris finished with nine points and four assists.
IUP shot 50 percent from the field in the second half and finished at 41.4 after a 34.4 percent first half that left the Hawks facing a four-point halftime deficit at 36-32. They also led the rebounding by six, 35-29, and outscored the Mountain Cats 20-10 in second-change points.
Pitt-Johnstown (11-4, 7-2), one of the top shooting team in the country entering the game at .518 overall and .439 from 3-point range, shot 46.0 percent and made 10 of 18 3-point attempts. Andrew Shull, a 6-foot redshirt freshman point guard who replaced transfer Fred Mulbah, scored a game-high 23 points on the strength of 6-for-8 shooting from 3-point range.
John Paul Kromka, a 6-7 senior who entered the game leading the country in field goal percentage at .715, scored 13 points on 5-for-11 shooting. Ryan Smith scored 14 points and Joe Batt added 12.
Both teams were deadly at the free throw line, with IUP hitting 19 of 21 attempts and Pitt Johnstown making 15 of 17.
“Coach (Bob) Rukavina does a great job at their end getting those guys to execute for easy shots, too” Lombardi said. “That’s why they’re one of the top teams in the country in field goal percentage. They understand spacing, and they’re just a really good basketball team. I think they’re better than they were last year, especially when a redshirt freshman plays like that. I just think there’s a certain calmness and execution to their game.”
Pitt-Johnstown’s four losses came against nationally ranked teams: No. 2 Nova Southeastern (Fla.), No. 8 West Liberty (W.Va.), No. 19 East Stroudsburg and No.1 IUP, which plays the Mountain Cats in Indiana on Feb. 8.
“Every road win is an upset,” Lombardi said. “So we’re glad to come in and upset the Mountain Cats.”
IUP plays host to Clarion on Wednesday and California on Saturday.