The Marion Center Stingers are in the midst of a roll at the perfect time.
Marion Center won its seventh straight game and claimed the Heritage Conference West title with a 6-3 win over Homer-Center at home on Wednesday.
The Stingers improved to 13-3 overall and 10-2 in conference play going into today’s Heritage finale at home against United. On Monday, Marion Center plays East champion Northern Cambria (14-2, 11-1) for the conference title at First Commonwealth Bank Field in Homer City. Marion Center won the only matchup this season, 6-5 on April 20 at home.
The District 6 playoffs follow, and Marion Center holds third place in the rankings behind Bald Eagle (14-3) and Mount Union (17-1) going into today’s home game against United.
Marion Center broke a 3-3 tie with Homer-Center in the bottom of the third inning. Parker Black and Nick Pacconi opened the inning with singles, and Dalton Stenman drew a one-out walk to load the bases. Camden Rising drew a second straight walk to force in a run, and Ty Ryen greeted relief pitcher Owen Saiani with an RBI groundout.
The Stingers took the lead in the bottom of the first on Braden Reichenbach’s two-run single and made it 3-0 in the second on Dakota Bracken’s RBI double.
Homer-Center scored three times in the third to tie the game. Caleb Palmer delivered a two-run double and scored when Nash Budner’s grounder was played into an error.
Marion Center responded in the bottom of the inning to regain the lead, and Black and Reichenbach held the Wildcats off the board the rest of the way.
Black picked up the win, and Palmer suffered the loss.
Bracken and Pacconi each finished with two hits for the Stingers.
Homer-Center (12-7) closed its conference schedule at 7-6 and sits in eighth place in the District 6 Class 2A rankings. Eight teams makes the playoffs.
PORTAGE 7, UNITED 6: Portage rallied in its last at-bat and got out of jam in the final inning in a win over United in a Heritage Conference game.
Trailing 5-4, Portage scored three runs in the top of the seventh to take the lead. Billy Dobrowlski stroked a two-run double to put the Mustangs ahead 6-5, and Jake McCoy followed with an RBI single that provided an important insurance run.
United tried to rally in the bottom of the inning. Caden McCully drove in a run with two aboard off relief pitcher Luke Scarton. McCoy took over the mound after that and got a strikeout before issuing a walk that loaded the bases. He then finished off the Lions with his second strikeout.
Scarton picked up the win in relief of Kaleb Castel, who pitched the first 52/3 innings.
United’s Zack Travis pitched the first six innings before giving way to Joe Marino, who suffered the loss.
Mason Kargo and Dobowlski each had two hits for Portage. Dobrowlski drove in three runs.
McCully, Travis Timko, Isaac Worthington and Brady Coleman had United’s RBIs. Connor Darr doubled.
The loss left United in ninth place in the District 6 Class 2A rankings. Eight teams qualify for the playoffs.
Portage remained in good position in the Class 1A rankings.
United (11-8, 8-4) plays at Marion Center today. Portage (7-9, 5-5) plays host to Penns Manor today.
NORTHERN CAMBRIA 15, PENNS MANOR 5: Northern Cambria racked up 14 hits and rolled over Penns Manor for its fourth straight win in a Heritage Conference game on the road.
The Comets led 5-1 after the second inning before the Colts’ bats heated up. Northern Cambria piled on four runs in the top of the third to tie the game at 5 and outscored Penns Manor 10-0 the rest of the way.
Owen Bougher collected three RBIs on a double and home run, while Brad Valeria went 3-for-4 and Evan Wiewiora had two hits. Shaun Gisler and Shane Gisler posted two RBIs apiece, and Josh Yachtis smacked a homer.
Kayden Detwiler drove in two runs on two hits for the Comets, while Dylan Kuzemchak had two RBIs on a single.
Caleb Dolney struck out nine and allowed two hits in 5 2/3 innings for the win. Connor James took the loss.
Penns Manor (2-15, 2-10) finishes the regular season at Portage today.
Northern Cambria (14-2, 11-1) visits Cambria Heights on Friday before facing off against Marion Center in the Heritage Conference championship game at Homer City on Monday. The Colts are ranked fourth in District 6 Class 2A with the top eight team going into playoffs.
RIVER VALLEY 8, WEST SHAMOKIN 1: River Valley broke a scoreless tie in the fourth inning and scored all of its runs over the final four frames in a win over West Shamokin in the Heritage Conference finale for both teams.
Hunter Riggle posted the win and teamed up Gavin Burkhart on a four-hitter. Max Long suffered the loss.
River Valley leadoff hitter Caden Vresilovic produced two hits and three RBIs, and Cole Kennedy-Citeroni knocked in a pair of runs. Sam Yanits doubled for one his three hits, and Gage Pierce finished with two hits and an RBI and drew two walks.
Jude Olinger drove in West Shamokin’s only run.
River Valley (7-9, 7-6) sits eighth in the District 6 Class 3A rankings. Eight teams qualify for the playoffs.
Both teams play today. River Valley visits the Kiski School, and West Shamokin (4-13, 4-9) plays host to Apollo-Ridge.
CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 16, PURCHASE LINE 0: Austin Sprague and Isaac Weiland combined to toss a one-hit shutout as Cambria Heights downed host Purchase Line in three innings in a Heritage Conference game.
Tristan Weakland hit a three-run home run and racked up four RBIs. Garrett Jasper went 4-for-4, including a pair of doubles, and drove in three runs, while Ty Stockley doubled and brought in three runs on three hits. Mitchell Elias and Zane Miller had two hits apiece and Luke Mulraney smacked a double in the Highlanders’ 15-hit onslaught.
Weiland earned the win, while Andrew Beer suffered the loss.
The Red Dragons’ lone hit was a single by Austin Chambers in the first inning.
Purchase Line (0-16, 0-11) starts a home-and-home series at Portage on Monday.
Cambria Heights (7-10, 6-6) welcomes Northern Cambria on Friday before traveling to Harmony on Monday to close out the regular season.
INDIANA 5, HOLLIDAYSBURG 3: Garrison Dougherty singled in a run in the sixth inning to give Indiana the late lead and lift the Indians over Hollidaysburg in a non-conference game on the road to wrap up the regular season.
The game was knotted at 2 heading into the top of the sixth when Dougherty brought home Andrew McGee for the 3-2 lead. The Indians added a pair of runs in the seventh when Ethan Shank hit an RBI single and Ben Ryan scored on an error.
The Golden Tigers scored a run off Landon Perry’s double in the bottom half of the inning but were shut down by relief pitcher Ryan Okopal.
Trevor Smith, McGee and Dougherty all had two hits each. Dougherty tallied a pair of RBIs, while Steven Budash tripled in a run.
Perry doubled twice and drove in two runs for Hollidaysburg (7-9, 6-6).
Indiana, 13-7 overall, closed the regular season second in WPIAL Section 4-AAAA at 7-3. Pairings for the WPIAL playoffs are set to be released Friday.
SOFTBALL
WEST SHAMOKIN 6, RIVER VALLEY 0: Avery Elkin struck out 14 and pitched a two-hit shutout and West Shamokin beat River Valley in a Heritage Conference game for its 13th straight win.
The Wolves, champions of the Heritage West, backed their pitcher with flawless defense and scored six runs over the fourth and fifth innings. Rachel Cecconi made it 1-0 in the fourth with an RBI groundout, and Maria Young followed with a run-scoring single.
West Shamokin tacked on four runs in the fifth. Lily Jordan proved the big blow with a two-run home run.
Young, Maddie McConnell, Jordan and Madi Keirn each banged out two hits for West Shamokin.
Maren Dunlap doubled and Bailey Dunlap singled for River Valley’s hits. Sara Bollinger suffered the loss.
“West Shamokin is good,” River Valley coach Brock Harsh said. “They can hit the ball. They’re fundamentally sound defensively and good at the plate. They’re a very good ball club.”
West Shamokin improved to 15-3 overall and closed its conference schedule at 12-1. The Wolves play Heritage East champion Cambria Heights for the conference title at the South Sports Complex in Northern Cambria at 7 p.m. Monday.
The teams met once in the regular season, with Cambria Heights scoring a 9-7 victory on March 30 for West Shamokin’s second of three straight losses — two against non-conference teams — when the Wolves fell to 2-3. Cambria Heights (14-3, 11-2), which also had a three-game skid in mid-April, is the defending conference champion.
The Wolves welcome Derry today, and River Valley (6-10, 5-7) plays Monday at Forest Hills.
NORTHERN CAMBRIA 18, PENNS MANOR 3: Lakin Baker and Laci Lanzendorfer drove in three runs apiece in Northern Cambria’s four-inning mercy-rule victory over Penns Manor in a Heritage Conference road game.
The Colts cranked out 15 hits and took advantage of five errors. Alivia Yahner, Skye Bernecky, Kenzie Formeck, Megan Lubert and Julia Mitory had two hits apiece, while Lanzendorfer doubled for one of her three hits. Formeck also smacked a double and scored two runs.
Allison Rhea had a hit and two RBIs for the Comets.
Penns Manor (3-14, 3-9) closes the regular season at Curwensville today and sits at No. 11 in District 6 Class 1A, which takes 12 teams into playoffs.
Northern Cambria (7-8, 7-7) ranks ninth in Class 2A, which takes eight teams into the postseason, with two games left in the regular season. The Colts travel to United today.
PORTAGE 7, UNITED 6: Abigail McConville struck out 17 batters but United fell short of a comeback in a Heritage Conference loss to Portage at home.
The Mustangs held a 7-2 lead heading into the bottom of the sixth when the sliding Lions strung together four runs to close the gap to one, 7-6, but couldn’t find a way to get ahead.
Jaelyn Lichtenfels smacked a home run and had two runs scored, while McConville doubled in a pair of runs. Preslee Metil smacked two singles for United.
Portage’s MaKenna Redfern hit a double and collected two RBIs, while Tori Harrison, Sydney Castel and Adasyn Trusik had two hits apiece. Harrison drove in three runs.
Payton Noll earned the win in 51/3 innings, allowing six runs (three earned) on four hits, issuing 11 walks and striking out nine.
McConnville took the loss, allowing five earned runs and nine hits in a full-game effort.
Portage (6-7, 2-5) starts a two-game series against Purchase Line at home on Monday. The Mustangs are ranked eighth in District 6 Class 1A, which takes the top 12 teams into playoffs.
United (4-10, 4-9) looks to break an eight-game losing streak by welcoming Northern Cambria today.
CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 17, PURCHASE LINE 0: Rea Kosicki threw a one-hitter and Cambria Heights cruised to a shutout win over Purchase Line in a Heritage Conference game on the road.
The Highlanders scored 17 runs on 16 hits in four innings before the game was called due to the mercy rule.
Cambria Heights’ Rylee Bernecky and Karin Adams each went 2-for-2 with three RBIs, while Ellie Bender and Macey Mezzelo each drove in two runs on two hits. Bender doubled, and Olivia Deckard smacked a triple for Cambria Heights.
Maddi Ruddock had the Red Dragons’ lone hit.
Kosicki struck out two and got the win. Addy Buterbaugh suffered the loss.
Purchase Line (1-15, 1-11) starts a two-game series at Portage on Monday. Cambria Heights (14-4, 11-2) closes out the regular season at Hollidaysburg on Friday.
The defending champion Highlanders claimed the Heritage Conference East and will play West Shamokin, the West winner, on Monday in the conference championship game at the South Recreation Complex in Northern Cambria.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.