TYRONE — Marion Center came up short of reaching the District 6 Class 2A girls’ volleyball championship match, losing at Tyrone in the semifinals, 25-22, 25-14, 25-13, on Thursday.
(Tyrone) played really well,” Marion Center coach Greg Pack said. “Their defense was really strong and they attacked well. We fought. We probably played one of our best matches as well. They just had the upper hand tonight.”
Tyrone advanced to Saturday’s 2 p.m. championship match opposite Philipsburg Osceola at Altoona High School. Marion Center closed at 13-5, which included a win over West Shamokin in the quarterfinals.
“The girls’ commitment and their excitment for the game really stepped up this year,” Pack said. “We have five seniors and 13 returning. We have two freshmen, two sophomores and two juniors that all made contributions this year. I’m really proud of all the girls. The younger girls took on leadership roles, and we’re turning into a great team.”
Homer-Center, the third seed in Class 1A, plays top-seeded and unseeded West Branch for the District 6 title at noon Saturday at Altoona.