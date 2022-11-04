new mc logo

TYRONE — Marion Center came up short of reaching the District 6 Class 2A girls’ volleyball championship match, losing at Tyrone in the semifinals, 25-22, 25-14, 25-13, on Thursday.

(Tyrone) played really well,” Marion Center coach Greg Pack said. “Their defense was really strong and they attacked well. We fought. We probably played one of our best matches as well. They just had the upper hand tonight.”

Tags