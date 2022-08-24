mc preview

Alex Stewart split two Northern Cambria defenders on a catch-and-run touchdown play last season.

 BOB LESLIE/For The Gazette

Marion Center won five games, including three of their final four, to close out 2021, just missing the District 6 Class 2A playoffs.

The Stingers were competitive offensively throughout last season, averaging more than 30 points per game but are tasked with replacing several key players on both sides of the ball.

