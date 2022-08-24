Marion Center won five games, including three of their final four, to close out 2021, just missing the District 6 Class 2A playoffs.
The Stingers were competitive offensively throughout last season, averaging more than 30 points per game but are tasked with replacing several key players on both sides of the ball.
Reloading is not new for Stingers coach Adam Rising, who has won at least five games in each of his four seasons at the helm, but his numbers are low this season, forcing more underclassmen into playing time.
“We are caught up with some low numbers this year, and it is a concern,” Rising said. “We are right around 30ish from a team standpoint. Some younger kids who may not be ready for a full-time varsity role might have to contribute as a ninth- or 10th-grader.”
Of the 30 or so players Rising welcomed to camp, only five are seniors. Those five, along with some returning underclassmen, are helping to get the younger players ready for varsity action.
“It’s a welcome challenge,” two-way starter Parker Black said about stepping into a leadership role. “Some of the younger players are acting mature on and off the field. Some of the sophomores are stepping up and leading by example.”
Black has transitioned from a starting center position last year to tight end, giving Rising another weapon in his Wing-T offense.
Quite possibly the biggest hole left from graduation is the combination of quarterback Ty Ryen and receiver TJ Lynn. The three-year starting quarterback was second in the area a season ago with 100 completions, 1.522 yards and 17 touchdowns, while Lynn hauled in 34 receptions for 619 yards and six touchdowns.
Sophomore Drew Runk steps in at quarterback and senior Dakota Bracken at receiver. Both sound confident this year’s squad is already off to a good start and are willing to do what it takes to get better each week.
“Ty was into throwing the ball downfield a little more,” Runk said. “I have my own style. I can throw, but I like to run more than he did — dives, leads, options, whatever to get the job done.”
“Drew is younger, and we have to help him out a little bit,” Bracken said of the transition from Ryen. “Ty started the last three years and knew when and where to throw it, but that takes time. We have to keep working with Drew, and I know he’ll get us to where we need to be.”
“We are going to do some different things out of our Wing-T,” Rising said. “We are reloading with some new guys in new places and bringing along a new quarterback. Drew is a good listener who is an athlete first, but also very fast with strong legs to run the ball. He sees the field well when we want to throw it too.”
Junior Alex Stewart will play a featured role from the running back position alongside Jason McClelland. Stewart scored four touchdowns in six games a season ago as a reserve.
Rising named Bracken and Mason Ploskunak as players who will line up on the edges of the Wing-T formation.
“I see us being extremely balanced this year, and we will try and distribute the ball to many different players on offense,” Rising said. “We are going to try and be creative with what we do on offense.”
Junior Collin Anderson is the projected center flanked by seniors Trevor Midock and Travis Midock, sophomore Isaac Basa and junior Mason Mantini.
Senior Braden Reichenbach will be used in a utility role on offense, according to Rising.
A couple players who turned some heads in preseason camp and pushed for playing time are freshmen Camden Rising and Austin McKendrick. Cam Rising, is a 165-pound running back/linebacker with good strength and speed, and McKendrick is a 6-1, 275-pound lineman who is expected to step in as a reserve on both sides of the ball.
The Stingers will continue to use their 3-5-3 base defense but will use multiple odd and even fronts to give some different looks. A year ago, Marion Center allowed 26.5 points per game and ranked in the middle of the pack with 250 yards allowed per game.
Bracken, Runk and Ploskunak are projected to start in the secondary.
McClelland, Stewart, Travis Midock, Reichenbach, Rising and sophomore Landon Cook could see time at one of the linebacker positions.
Black, Mantini, Basa, and junior Logan Gromley rotate as the down lineman.
“Parker and Braden have taken a leadership role on this defensive and have led both vocally and by example,” Rising said.
“We are switching players in and out,” Reichenbach said. “We have a lot of players who can help defensively, and it looks like even some of the younger guys will be able to come in and spell some of us that start both ways. That would mean a lot.”
“We are only as good as our back-ups,” Rising said. “So, we need to have those guys prepared and ready to come in and contribute.”
Reichenbach, who broke school records last season for field goals and extra points, will continue to handle the kicking and punting duties. He was 29-for-30 on extra-point attempts and kicked three field goals last season.
“I don’t like to predict wins and losses, but it is important for our team to have realistic team and individual goals,” Rising said. “Our goals will continue to evolve but first off, we want to control our own destiny. Last year a lot of outside factors hurt our football team, so we are trying to teach to our guys to control what you can control.
“We have the lowest numbers since I have taken over the program, meaning we have to be smarter with the contact during the week. But still make sure our players are ready physically for the games.”
“I would love to get back to the playoffs,” Reichenbach said. “It’s one of my personal goals. As a team, we want to play better than last year, so if we do that, we have a good chance.”
“Compete for the Heritage title, make a run in the District 6 playoffs and play within our capabilities,” Rising said. “That’s really all I can ask from these guys.”