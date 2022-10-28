HOLLIDAYSBURG — The football season apparently started about a month too early for Marion Center.
After opening the campaign 0-4, Adam Rising’s young Stingers went 3-3 the rest of the way, capping a solid second half of the year with a 34-8 victory against Claysburg-Kimmel in a special high school edition of Thursday Night Football at Tiger Stadium in which even Marion Center’s mistakes seemed to turn out good in the end.
“It feels great. We’ve come a long way from the start of the season,” said Stinger senior tight end-defensive end Parker Black, who was a terror on defense from the start. “We picked it. I don’t know what it was. We had a lot of guys switching positions this year, and it just took a little time to pick it up.”
Liam Cornetto and Alex Stewart each scored two touchdowns in the first half for the Stingers, who never took possession farther than 56 yards from the Claysburg goal line on their first six possessions.
With only seven Stingers graduating this school year, Marion Center should be able to hit the ground running in 2023.
“If we started playing football the way we ended, we’re talking about playoffs but, unfortunately, we’re not. I’m very pleased that we kept getting better week-in and week-out,” Rising said. “They’ve never quit. They’ve always been competitors. And, with what’s coming back next year, there’s a lot of good bodies.”
Marion Center broke the game open with three touchdowns in an 82-second span in the second quarter. After Stewart’s first touchdown run, Braden Reichenbach recovered his own onside kick, and, two plays later Stewart was in the end zone again on a 43-yard run he took through a big hole up the middle and then cut to the visiting sideline, beating the last defender to the pylon at the 8:23 mark.
Two plays following that, the Stingers forced Claysburg’s Hunter Ehredt to fumble. Black, already having a big game, picked it up at the Bulldog 34 and started to run it back only to have it knocked free again.
However, Cornetto was in the perfect spot to scoop up the bounce and take it the remaining 29 yards to stake the Stingers to a 28-0 lead.
“It was important for our confidence. We haven’t had the best offense sometimes,” said Cornetto, who finished with a game-high 97 yards on 15 carries, of the importance to jump on top fast. “That gave us confidence on both sides.”
Claysburg-Kimmel threatened before the end of the half, getting to the Stinger 10 in the final minute for first-and-goal after Cole Claycomb’s 37-yard run, but Marion Center allowed just 1 yard on two running plays and then forced a pair of incompletions to hold.
After Marion Center’s lightning strike in the middle of the second frame, the teams each scored a touchdown in the second half. Claysburg got to within 20 on backup quarterback Raydale Bauman’s 9-yard run on a read-option up a big hole in the middle at the 5:50 mark of the third.
However, the Stingers answered with a second remaining in the stanza when Dakota Bracken found Drew Runk in the flat. Runk spun around and then dashed right up the middle of the field for a 34-yard score that effectively squashed any Claysburg hopes for a rally.
Bracken finished his last high school game with 125 yards passing.
“Marion Center was able to capitalize on a lot of the turnovers and the mistakes. When we had those opportunities, we couldn’t cash in,” Claysburg-Kimmel coach Matt Bilchak said after his team ended the year 1-9. “That was a sign of our immaturity.”
Cole Claycomb finished with 94 yards on the ground for the Bulldogs, but Marion Center ended up with a plus-4 in turnover margin and held their ICC foe to just 177 yards in total offense.
Marion Center rushed for 187 yards in the first half, Cornetto contributing 99 of that on nine carries. The Stingers also came up with three takeaways over the first two quarters in addition to the successful onside kick.
Cornetto got the Stingers on the board on a nifty 14-yard run at the 8:03 mark of the first quarter, cutting up the middle, breaking a tackle and cutting back again at the 2 to get into the end zone. Marion Center only needed 47 yards to open the scoring after Black sacked Claysburg quarterback Caleb Oakes for a 9-yard loss on the Bulldogs’ first play and the English on the punt brought in back into C-K territory.
Cornetto broke a 34-yard run on Marion Center’s second play to get the Stingers into the red zone.
Almost 12 minutes later, Stewart made it 14-0 on an 8-yard run in which he carried several Bulldogs into the end zone the last 5 yards. The Stingers got behind the sticks twice on their 52-yard drive, but Cornetto’s 8-yard run gave them a makeable fourth-and-2 at the Bulldog 16.
After Bracken converted that on a sneak, the Stingers found themselves back on the 25 on an offensive facemask, but Bracken tossed a short pass to Cornetto for a 17-yard pickup on the very next play.
Then Stewart ran it in, beginning the pivotal sequence.
“It’s huge to end the season on a ‘W,’” Rising said. “You figure, how many teams around the state end the season with a ‘W’ and a smile on their face? This group of guys, I’m very proud of them.”