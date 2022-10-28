new mc logo

HOLLIDAYSBURG — The football season apparently started about a month too early for Marion Center.

After opening the campaign 0-4, Adam Rising’s young Stingers went 3-3 the rest of the way, capping a solid second half of the year with a 34-8 victory against Claysburg-Kimmel in a special high school edition of Thursday Night Football at Tiger Stadium in which even Marion Center’s mistakes seemed to turn out good in the end.

