BLAIRSVILLE — If it wasn’t one thing, it was another for Marion Center. In all three phases of the game, the Stingers couldn’t seem to get out of their own way for much of the night Friday.
Fortunately for them, River Valley also kept shooting itself in the foot all night long, and eventually, it was the Stingers who prevailed as the only ones with a foot left to stand on.
Despite a disjointed performance, Marion Center kept its composure when River Valley couldn’t, and the Stingers (1-4) escaped Ernie Widmar Field with a gritty 15-12 win over the Panthers in a Heritage Conference football game for their first win of the season. River Valley dropped to 0-5.
“We’ll scrap out a win any way we can get it,” Marion Center coach Adam Rising said. “Very proud of our guys and our effort this evening.”
Junior running back Alex Stewart ran for 143 yards and a pair of second-half touchdowns to lead Marion Center. His 6-yard touchdown run and his ensuing run for the two-point conversion with 4:53 to play in the fourth quarter proved to be the game-winning score for the rebuilding Stingers, who found a way to win despite finishing the night with a minus-4 turnover differential.
“I told the guys, I feel like we’ve been in the valleys, climbed some mountains, been in the hollows, been in the dips,” Rising said, “but we’re going to enjoy the view up on top of the mountain here for this weekend.
“It’s been a while, and with a reloading group, getting a ‘W’ against anybody, creating momentum, and developing the belief moving forward into the second half of the season is huge.”
Marion Center entered the fourth quarter trailing 12-7, but the Stingers were in good position with the ball near midfield in River Valley territory. On the second play of the quarter, they fumbled for their fourth turnover of the game.
River Valley drove the ball to the Stingers’ 30-yard line on its next possession before turning the ball over on downs with 6:06 to play in the game. Two plays later, the game turned.
Following a short second-down run by Stewart deep in Marion Center territory that looked to have the Stingers facing a third-and-7, River Valley committed a personal-foul penalty that gave the Stingers an automatic first down.
Three plays later – after an 18-yard pass play and a 30-yard run – Stewart scored his second touchdown to give the Stingers the lead for good.
“We had them. This was our game,” River Valley coach Jess Houser said. “We shot ourselves in the foot. We had them on third-and-(seven), and the kids just can’t keep their composure on the field and they end up getting a first down off of that to keep their drive alive. That’s what changed the game right there. … It’s a team game. We’ve got to stop playing as a team.”
Marion Center forced a River Valley punt on the Panthers’ next possession, and the Stingers ran off the final 3:41 off the clock with a seven-play possession to end the game.
“We knew coming out of this week if we put the work in, it didn’t matter (who we played). We were coming for this win,” Stewart said. “I give it to my line. They put me in the end zone. I thank them.”
River Valley’s Dom Speal scored both of the Panthers’ touchdowns, and neither of them came on offense.
He returned an interception 32 yards for the game’s first score, giving River Valley a 6-0 lead with 10:16 to play in the second quarter. It was one of three Marion Center turnovers in the first half.
Stewart scored on a 2-yard run with 2:37 to play in the third to give Marion Center a 7-6 lead, Just 13 seconds later, Speal returned the ensuing kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown, giving River Valley the lead back, 12-7.