HS-sports-roundup.png

Braden Reichenbach went 2-for-4 at the plate, pitched 61/3 innings on the mound and Marion Center scored three runs in the sixth inning that proved to be the difference in lifting the Stingers over United, 6-3, an into first place in the Heritage Conference West baseball standings.

With the victory, Marion Center (10-3, 8-2) leapfrogged United (10-6, 8-3) in the division to take a half-game lead into the final week of the regular season.