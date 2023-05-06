Braden Reichenbach went 2-for-4 at the plate, pitched 61/3 innings on the mound and Marion Center scored three runs in the sixth inning that proved to be the difference in lifting the Stingers over United, 6-3, an into first place in the Heritage Conference West baseball standings.
With the victory, Marion Center (10-3, 8-2) leapfrogged United (10-6, 8-3) in the division to take a half-game lead into the final week of the regular season.
Parker Black helped the Stingers open the scoring with a fielder’s choice RBI in the top of the first inning, and the Lions’ Caden McCully answered in the bottom of the inning with a run-scoring double.
Marion Center’s Noah McCoy put the Stingers back in front with a third-inning RBI, and Reichenbach made sure that lead held up.
The Stingers scored three in the sixth and one in the seventh to extend the lead to 6-1. Reichenbach dominated for 61/3 innings, allowing three hits, three runs (two earned) and striking out nine.
United scored twice in the seventh off the Stingers’ starter, but Dakota Bracken closed the game by getting the final two outs and lifting Marion Center to a fourth consecutive win.
Brad Felix pitched five solid innings, scattering four hits and two runs for United.
Both teams play today. United visits Derry, and Marion Center travels to Homer-Center.
INDIANA 15, HIGHLANDS 0: Gavin Homer hit a grand slam and held Highlands to three hits as Indiana rolled to a shutout victory over the host Golden Rams in a WPIAL Section 1-AAAA game.
Homer drove in five runs on his 2-for-4 day. Michael Tortorella also knocked in five runs on two hits, including a double and two-run homer. Hunter Martin and Steven Budash each smacked home runs, and Trevor Smith hit a double.
Homer fanned nine without issuing a walk in four innings for the win.
Carson Goldberg suffered the loss.
Indiana (10-7, 6-3) welcomes Highlands for the two-game series finale Saturday.
CONEMAUGH TOWNSHIP 12, CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 2: Starting pitcher Tyler Weber pitched into the sixth inning, ripped two hits and scored two runs and Conemaugh Township came away with a non-conference victory at Cambria Heights.
After tossing 92 pitches and getting the first two outs in the sixth, Weber, who allowed four hits, two runs and struck out eight, was relieved by DJ Bambino. Bambino got the final four outs and closed the door on the Highlanders’ two-game winning streak.
Cambria Heights starter Garrett Jasper allowed just one hit over the first two innings, but Conemaugh Township totaled five runs over the third and fourth against relief pitcher Isaac Weiland. A five-run lead after the fourth inning was extended to 8-0 in the fifth.
Zane Miller picked up two RBIs in the sixth inning to make it 8-2.
Weiland, one of five Cambria Heights pitchers, allowed three hits and walked two. Weber earned the win.
Cambria Heights (5-10, 2-7) begins a two-game series with Purchase Line at home Monday.
SOFTBALL
INDIANA 7, KNOCH 3: Olivia Zimmerman struck out 10 and added three hits as Indiana downed Knoch in a WPIAL Section 1-AAAA home game.
Zimmerman jumpstarted the Indians’ offense early when she doubled in a run, and Liz Flanders smacked a grand slam to put Indiana up 5-0 in the first inning.
The Indians added a run on Zimmerman’s triple in the second and tacked on another when Tori Manzek scored on a Haley Hamilton groundout in the fourth to go ahead 7-0.
Maggie Cunningham stroked three hits and Reagan Trusal doubled, while Zimmerman finished with a pair of RBIs and Flanders had four RBIs.
Zimmerman allowed three runs on three hits in a full-game outing.
Indiana (12-4, 6-3) plays at Highlands on Monday.
MARION CENTER 5-13, UNITED 0-1: Cheyenne Silvis fanned 15 batters in a two-hit shutout in the first game, and Kayla Hill and Brookelynn Hill combined for six hits, five runs and eight RBIs in Game 2 of Marion Center’s doubleheader sweep over United in Heritage Conference games.
The Stingers (11-4, 9-2), with six wins in their last seven games, maintain second place in the West Division standings, a half-game behind West Shamokin.
Silvis went all seven innings, allowing two singles and one walk.
The Stingers scored a run in the top of the first inning and didn’t reach the plate again until plating four runs in the seventh.
Abigail McConville took the loss despite striking out 14. She had the Lions’ only hits.
Lyndsay Mallory was 2-for-3 for the Stingers, Mya Lipsie doubled, Lydia Miller scored twice and Abbey Smulik drove in two RBI.
The Stingers led 9-0 after two innings in the second game and scored four more times in the bottom of the fourth to close out United by way of the mercy rule.
Brookelynn Hill was 3-for-3 with three runs and five RBIs, and Kayla Hill had a hit in each of her three at-bats, scored twice and drove in three runs. Both Hills doubled and hit home runs.
Lydia Miller was 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and a stolen base. Mallory had two hits.
Brookelynn Hill and Kayla Hill combined to allow four singles, one unearned run and struck out five. Brookelynn Hill pitched four innings and earned the win.
Jaelyn Lichtenfels was 3-for-3 with a run scored and pitched all four innings for the Lions.
CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 16-9, PENNS MANOR 6-5: Alexis Griak put together an impressive performance at the plate and Sidney Nihart dominated on the mound as Cambria Heights swept both ends of a Heritage conference doubleheader at Penns Manor.
The Highlanders didn’t break away from the Comets in the first game until posting seven runs in the fourth inning.
Trailing 12-5, Penns Manor scored once in the fifth, but Cambria Heights ended the game with four runs in the bottom of the inning for the mercy-rule victory.
Griak was 3-for-3, including a double and home run, and drove in three runs, and Rylee Bernecky and Rea Kosicki had two hits each for the Highlanders.
Kosicki earned the victory in relief of Karin Adams. Macey Pegg took the loss.
Kate Hnatko had two hits, including a run-scoring triple, and Summer Fennell drove in two runs for the Comets.
Nihart twirled a complete game in the second matchup, striking out eight and limiting Penns Manor to one run over the final four innings.
The Comets jumped in front 5-2 before Cambria Heights scraped together three runs in the fourth to knot it at 5. Cambria Heights added on with two runs in each of the sixth and seventh innings to pull away for a sixth consecutive win.
Martina White was 2-for-4, Griak doubled, and Nihart added three RBIs for the Highlanders.
Sidnee Hrubochak had two hits and two runs scored, Hnatko scored a run and drove in another, and both provided a double.
Pegg allowed nine runs (two earned) and walked six.
Both teams play Monday. Penns Manor (3-12, 3-7) begins a two-game series at Northern Cambria, and Cambria Heights (12-3, 9-2) welcomes Purchase Line.
