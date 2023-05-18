new mc logo

ALTOONA — Whether in sickness or in health, one thing is a constant with the Marion Center girls’ 3,200-meter relay team: qualifying for the PIAA Track and Field Championships.

Despite half of their foursome being ravaged by illness this week, the Stingers willed their way to the state meet once again. The team of Lydia Miller, Claire Hood, Brooke Slade and Reagan Ryen ran a season-best time of 9 minutes, 54.92 seconds Wednesday to place second in the Class 2A race at the District 6 Championships and qualify for the PIAA meet for the sixth time in the past eight seasons.