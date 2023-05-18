ALTOONA — Whether in sickness or in health, one thing is a constant with the Marion Center girls’ 3,200-meter relay team: qualifying for the PIAA Track and Field Championships.
Despite half of their foursome being ravaged by illness this week, the Stingers willed their way to the state meet once again. The team of Lydia Miller, Claire Hood, Brooke Slade and Reagan Ryen ran a season-best time of 9 minutes, 54.92 seconds Wednesday to place second in the Class 2A race at the District 6 Championships and qualify for the PIAA meet for the sixth time in the past eight seasons.
Extending the streak was far from a given considering Miller and Ryen were recovering from fevers that befell them last weekend.
“I was definitely worried. I think we all were,” a nasally Ryen said with Miller by her side. “We’re both sick right now, like really sick. I’m just coming back from a fever, and I was really worried over the weekend. Basically, since Friday to now, it’s been just recovery and trying to get better, so being able to do what we did today, and that time is faster than last year’s (district) time, so it definitely means a lot.”
Their counterparts from Purchase Line know the feeling. Less than two weeks ago, the Red Dragons had a similar illness breakout following their prom on May 6 and dealt with the same symptoms at last week’s Heritage Conference Championships.
Just like the Stingers, the Red Dragons also earned a berth to the state championships Wednesday with a third-place finish in a time of 9:58.54, which was just 0.12 seconds off their school record.
Although not as long as the Stingers’ streak, the Red Dragons’ foursome of Alissa Phillips, Mikeayla Ryen, Alonna Phillips and Rachael Ward qualified for the second straight season. Before this group, no Purchase Line relay team had ever qualified for the state championships.
“I think it’s still crazy to think that we’re the only team that could do that,” Alonna Phillips said.
“I feel like it felt like a dream last year, but doing it again makes it a reality,” Mikeayla Ryen said of the second consecutive berth. “I feel like it just proves that we actually are good.”
In addition to the two relays, four Heritage Conference athletes advanced to the PIAA meet in individual events Wednesday, including both ill Stingers.
Reagan Ryen finished second in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:21.45 while Miller took third in the 400 in 1:02.44. The top three finishers in each Class 2A event advance to states from District 6.
“Definitely wasn’t my best,” Reagan Ryen said, “but I’d rather have a bad day today than next week. I’m still happy with how I did. Second (place). I’ll take it.”
“I agree, I’m kind of in the same situation,” Miller said. “Not my best, but third place gets me to states. I’m hoping to be better by next week and really pour it on.”
Purchase Line’s Ward finished just ahead of Miller in the 400, taking second place with a 1:01.59.
On the boys’ side, the lone individual qualifier in a track event Wednesday was Penns Manor sprinter Justin Marshall. Although he didn’t finish in the top three in the 100-meter dash, Marshall punched his ticket to Shippensburg by running a state-qualifying time of 11.11 seconds to make his second PIAA meet.
“I’m really satisfied,” said Marshall, who also finished fifth in the 200 finals but didn’t advance in that event. “My main goal is the 100 because I got it last year. I’d be disappointed if I didn’t. The 200, I didn’t even make the finals last year, so I made an improvement from last year to this year. It’s something that is really moving to me, actually. I worked really hard for it, so I’ll take what I can get. I’m proud of what I did.”
Other area girls’ who finished in the top eight in a track event to earn a district medal were: Penns Manor’s Grace Smith in the 300 hurdles (fifth, 51.34) and Savanna Orner in the 3,200 (eighth, 13:00.556); United’s Sarah Marshall in the 300 hurdles (eighth, 59.07); and Northern Cambria’s Madison Hassen in the 100 hurdles (seventh, 18.11), and Ella Miller in the 800 (eighth, 2:32.12);
On the boys’ side, United teammates Gaige Grassmyer and Ty Gapshes each posted a pair of top-eight finishes to earn two district medals apiece. Grassmyer placed fourth in the 400 (51.33) to miss out on qualifying by one place and sixth in the 200 (23.18), while Gapshes took sixth in both the 110 hurdles (16.13) and 300 hurdles (43.88).
Other boys’ placewinners in track events included United’s Joshua Martin in the 300 hurdles (fifth, 43.42), Andrew Payne in the 110 hurdles (seventh, 16.32) and Colton Henning in the 3,200 (eighth, 10:27.76); and Penns Manor’s Colton Shields in the 800 (seventh, 2:06.24).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.