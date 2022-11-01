NuMINE — Call it an upset or redemption; it doesn’t really matter to Marion Center.
What matters is that the sixth-seeded Stingers ousted second-seeded West Shamokin, 25-23, 25-22, 25-16, in the District 6 Class 2A girls’ volleyball quarterfinals on Tuesday.
“It feels really good,” Marion Center coach Greg Pack said. “They’re a really good team. They’ve had our number the last few years. We really felt like this was our year, so I’m glad our girls could pull through here at the end.”
Marion Center unraveled a young Wolves’ squad that beat the Stingers twice during the regular season, putting up a strong and sometimes unconventional attack that flustered the West Shamokin defenders into allowing kills to hit the floor without attempting a return.
The first set was the biggest battle. West Shamokin’s Bailey Conrad had a big kill to tie the game at 19, and the senior and freshman Aleya Talmadge combined for a vital block on Molly Beer’s attack attempt to give the Wolves a 20-19 advantage. The Stingers’ Ella Wells’ tied the set at 23 apiece, Abbey Smulik served an ace for 24 and West Shamokin’s Maddie McConnell’s kill attempt went out of bounds to give Marion Center the 25-23 win.
“We went into (the match) with so much energy and so much hype,” Smulik said. “We had so much confidence, especially since last time we played them we were really down and it wasn’t a good game for us. But we came back and we had so much fire in us and so much drive. From the very first point we got, we knew we were in it, and we were ready for anything.”
The Wolves pulled out to a 7-4 lead to start the second set, but Stingers sophomore Mollie Shadle went on a five-point serving run that put Marion Center up 10-7. West Shamokin capitalized on several serving errors by the Stingers and tied the game at 15 with a huge kill by Sarah Willson.
The Stingers got successful tips by Kieler Elkin and Smulik to go up 19-17 and the Wolves got key blocks by Talmadge and Maggie Brewer on Beer to tie it at 19 and go up 21-20, but Marion Center junior Miranda Leasure’s spike went uncontested for a 25-22 victory.
In the third set, West Shamokin fell apart. Sets rolled off fingers, serves fell short and passes went untouched as the Wolves went silent in visible frustration.
West Shamokin gained some momentum on Talmadge’s run of four service points that got the Wolves ahead by one, 15-14. However, Smulik got the next serve for the Stingers and didn’t let up. She put together five points, including an ace that gave Marion Center a strong 20-15 lead before teammate Kaelee Elkin finished the job with three service points and the winning kill that fell in the middle of the floor in front of the outstretched hand of West Shamokin’s libero Maya McIlwain.
“When West Shamokin applied pressure and made a couple nice kills from Maddie on the left side and their middle, we were able to side-out right away,” Pack said. “The big thing tonight was not giving up a big streak of points in a large sum.”
Kaelee Elkin led the Stingers with 19 kills and nine service points, while Beer put up 10 kills. Smulik had nine kills, 36 assists, three aces and five blocks. On defense libero Maggie Shadle came up with five digs.
“Setting was fantastic, defense was fantastic,” Pack said. “Our left sides Mollie and Kaelee were aggressive, they won points even when the ball wasn’t set perfectly. They were great.”
However, the Stingers’ key to victory that the Wolves couldn’t find won’t be found on a score sheet.
“We’ve been really practicing our communication,” Shadle said. “That came through for us a lot tonight.”
West Shamokin ends its season, while the Stingers visit No. 6 Tyrone on Thursday for the semifinals.
“It feels good to win. We need to keep that emotion and carry it into the next game,” Pack said.