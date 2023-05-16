mc baseball

CENTER TOWNSHIP — Dakota Bracken stretched out a double, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored the eventual winning run on a single by Noah McCoy in the top of the ninth inning to give Marion Center its second straight Heritage conference baseball championship with a 3-2 win over Northern Cambria on Monday night at First Commonwealth Bank Field.

“We played a big part of this season with a chip on our shoulder,” Marion Center coach Mike Pacconi said. “Nobody thought we would be here. We knew we were up against a tough team in Northern Cambria, but we came through when we had to and it feels great for these guys.”