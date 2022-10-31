REEDSVILLE — It’s hard to argue with the fact the Marion Center girls’ cross country team has been among the best in the state over the past decade or so. Yet, for all their achievements over that stretch, there was one thing the Stingers hadn’t done until this weekend: win back-to-back district titles.
Despite being shorthanded, Marion Center ran in a tight pack Saturday and captured the District 6 Class 1A team title for the second consecutive season at Indian Valley Middle School. The Stingers won with 72 points to punch their ticket to Saturday’s PIAA Championships, narrowly holding off St. Joseph’s (77) and Penns Valley (81).
Senior Reagan Ryen finished eighth with a time of 21 minutes, 10.00 seconds to pace the Stingers, whose top five runners all finished in the top 23 and were separated by just 1:14, far and away the narrowest spread in the field.
Marion Center was missing two runners who had consistently been in their top seven all season, including arguably its top runner, junior Lydia Miller. But the Stingers didn’t flinch. The next two runners in order stepped up, did their part, and they proved why they’re one of the best in the state.
“The meaning is that it’s a team sport,” longtime Marion Center coach Chris Peters said of the win. “When we found out that we wouldn’t have (Miller), the weight fell on the rest of the team to pick up there, and they did. They found a way.
“The girls that we had moved right up, and to paraphrase Mike Tomlin, the standard is the standard. They stepped up and really got into a dog fight with Penns Valley and St. Joseph’s Catholic Preparatory Academy and came out on top. I’m just so super-proud of how resilient and tough our athletes are at Marion Center.”
Similarly, the Marion Center boys’ team had to overcome adversity, although the Stingers didn’t know it when they stepped up to the starting line.
A newcomer to cross country this season, junior Evan Risinger — who has previously been described by Peters as “probably one of the best athletes at Marion Center all-around” — suffered an undisclosed injury during the race and didn’t finish. Risinger has consistently been the Stingers’ No. 3 runner all season, behind seniors Tim Barrett and Dillon Green.
The Stingers still finished second in the team standings, even though they finished the race with six runners. They totaled 80 points, holding off Westmont Hilltop (85) for the coveted second place, which carries an automatic team qualification to states. The Marion Center boys qualified as a team for the PIAA Championships in consecutive years for the first time since 2017-18.
“We still beat Westmont, it’s amazing,” Peters said. “Our third runner wasn’t able to finish, but our freshmen boys that were our sixth and seventh runners stepped right into that position in the race. Seth Boring passed 12 kids in the last mile. It was really remarkable.
“It was just a really great team effort obviously led by Dillon and Tim. Our boys, that was freaking huge.”
The defending district champion, Green led all area runners with a fifth-place finish in 17:04.10 and Barrett was seventh in 17:10.00. United sophomore Colton Henning was ninth in 17:24.50, giving the Heritage Conference three runners in the top 10.
The rest of Marion Center’s top six were J.J. Ferraro III (19th, 18:32.40), Cameron Pack (23rd, 18:42.60) and freshmen Adam Ryer (36th, 19:08.80) and Seth Boring (41st, 19:24.30).
Central Cambria ran away with the boys’ title with just 30 points.
“They ran really, really well,” Peters said of the Marion Center boys. “We have a very good team, and our team is even stronger than the one that won districts last year. ... But they were going up against what I really, truly, sincerely believe is the best cross country program in Pennsylvania in Central Cambria. ... They are just so tough.”
On the girls’ side, freshman Brooke Slade placed 10th (21:20.90), Claire Hood was 14th (21:52.20) Brynnley Haggerty was 22nd (22:20.70) and Mikayla Gatskie was 23rd (22:24.40) to round out Marion Center’s top five.
In total, 10 area girls advanced to the PIAA Championships in Hershey. In addition to seven Marion Center runners — and it may be a different seven if Miller returns in time for the state meet — also qualifying Saturday were United’s Sarah Marshall, West Shamokin’s Riley Schreckengost and River Valley’s Alexandria Kepple.
A sophomore, Marshall posted a top 10 finish in her first district meet. She placed ninth with a personal-best time of 21:17.30 on the fast and flat course at Indian Valley. Not only did Marshall qualify for the state meet in her first season of cross country, she did it while juggling two sports this fall. She also plays volleyball for the Lions.
Schreckengost, a senior, placed 11th in 21:34.60 while Kepple took 15th in 21:54.20 and claimed the final individual qualifying spot.
In winning the district title, the Marion Center girls qualified as a team for the PIAA Championships for the seventh time in nine years. In fact, since 2016, the Stingers have qualified for the state meet every year with the exception of 2020, when pandemic regulations cut the number of individual qualifiers and qualifying teams in half.
As if that’s not impressive enough, the Stingers have finished fourth or higher in the state every year during that stretch. They won the Class 1A state title in 2018, finished second in 2019, third in 2016 and fourth in 2017 and 2021.