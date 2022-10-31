mc xc

Members of Marion Center’s District 6 championship girls’ cross country team are, from left, assistant coach Nicole Dann, Nicole Scott, Lydia Miller, Mikayla Gatskie, Maggie Hood, Reagan Ryen, Kennadee Elkin, Camryn Sacco, Brooke Slade, Brynnley Haggerty, Claire Hood and head coach Chris Peters.

 Submitted photo

REEDSVILLE — It’s hard to argue with the fact the Marion Center girls’ cross country team has been among the best in the state over the past decade or so. Yet, for all their achievements over that stretch, there was one thing the Stingers hadn’t done until this weekend: win back-to-back district titles.

Despite being shorthanded, Marion Center ran in a tight pack Saturday and captured the District 6 Class 1A team title for the second consecutive season at Indian Valley Middle School. The Stingers won with 72 points to punch their ticket to Saturday’s PIAA Championships, narrowly holding off St. Joseph’s (77) and Penns Valley (81).

Tags