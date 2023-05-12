HS-sports-roundup.png

Marion Center earned its eighth straight win by defeating United, 7-4, in a Heritage Conference baseball game at home Thursday.

The Stingers went up 4-0 after two innings, but the Lions closed the gap with a four-run third. Blair Park’s solo home run pushed Marion Center ahead in the bottom half of the inning, and the Stingers got runs in the fourth and sixth to stay on top.