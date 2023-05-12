Marion Center earned its eighth straight win by defeating United, 7-4, in a Heritage Conference baseball game at home Thursday.
The Stingers went up 4-0 after two innings, but the Lions closed the gap with a four-run third. Blair Park’s solo home run pushed Marion Center ahead in the bottom half of the inning, and the Stingers got runs in the fourth and sixth to stay on top.
Dakota Bracken led Marion Center with three hits, including a double. Park collected a pair of runs on two hits, while Noah McCoy and Alex Stewart each doubled and had two hits and an RBI.
Bradley Felix, Caden McCully, Travis Timko, Isaac Worthington, Evan Thomas and Zach McCachren singled for the Lions.
United closed the regular season at 11-9 overall.
Marion Center finished the regular season at 14-3 and takes on Northern Cambria in the Heritage Conference championship game Monday. The Stingers are also ranked third in District 6 Class 2A rankings with eight teams making playoffs.
PORTAGE 6, PENNS MANOR 4: Penns Manor lost the lead late and couldn’t recover in a loss to Portage in a Heritage Conference game on the road.
The Mustangs scored two runs on an error in the bottom of the fifth to take the lead.
The Comets outhit Portage 8-6. Ashton Courvina doubled twice and had three RBIs, while Carter Smith and Kayden Detwiler had two hits apiece.
Jonah Irvin went 2-for-3 for the Mustangs.
Jake McCoy got the win, allowing four runs and striking out 13 in seven innings.
Smith suffered the loss in 52/3 innings.
Penns Manor (2-16) closes the regular season by welcoming Blacklick Valley on Monday.
Portage (8-9) plays host to a doubleheader against Purchase Line on Monday. The Mustangs sit at No. 5 in the District 6 Class 1A standings with the top 12 teams making the playoffs.
SOFTBALL
INDIANA 3, LIGONIER VALLEY 1: Ella Myers’ sacrifice fly in the sixth brought in the go-ahead run in Indiana’s win over Ligonier Valley in a non-conference game at home.
Olivia Zimmerman hit a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth to give the Indians a 1-0 lead, and the Rams’ Abigail Springer scored on Sydnee Foust’s groundout to tie it in the sixth.
Myers scored Tori Manzek to put Indiana up 2-1 and Zimmerman came home on a fielding error to add an insurance run.
Zimmerman and Hannah Ianarelli had the Indians’ two hits.
Adelynn Witcoski singled twice and Peyton LaVale had a hit for the Rams.
Zimmerman allowed one run on three hits while striking out nine.
Cheyenne Piper struck out 12 and gave up two hits.
Indiana ended the regular season at 15-4 and awaits its WPIAL playoff opponent to be announced today.
Ligonier Valley (8-7), also bound for playoffs, plays host to Neshannock on Saturday to close out the regular season.
WEST SHAMOKIN 12, DERRY 1: West Shamokin used a 16-hit day to roll over Derry in a non-conference game at home to close the regular season with a 14th consecutive win Thursday.
Aleya Talmadge led the Wolves’ offensive explosion with four RBIs on three hits. Briar McClafferty doubled and scored three runs, while Lily Jordan smacked two doubles and had two RBIs. Maria Young, Avery Elkin and Maddie McConnell had two hits apiece. McConnell tripled, and Young cranked out a solo home run.
Sophia Doherty doubled and homered, and Bailey Legge singled twice for the Trojans (2-12).
Elkin earned the win, allowing four hits in a full-game outing.
Rebecca Huss suffered the loss.
West Shamokin closed the regular season at 16-3 overall and finished first in the Heritage Conference West at 12-1. The Wolves face reigning conference champion Cambria Heights on Monday at 7 p.m. at Northern Cambria’s South Recreation Complex.
MARION CENTER 9, BROOKVILLE 0: Marion Center’s Cheyenne Silvis struck out 15 in a seven-inning shutout at Brookville in a non-conference softball game Thursday.
Silvis tossed a three-hitter and the Stingers racked up 14 hits.
Mya Lipsie went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, while Silvis and Natalie Black each drove in two runs on two hits. Alexis Roush also had two hits. Silvis, Kayla Hill and Lyndsay Mallory doubled.
Marion Center ended the regular season 15-4 overall and is ranked fourth in District 6 Class 2A with the top eight teams making the playoffs.
NORTHERN CAMBRIA 5, UNITED 4: United’s Abby McConville recorded her 500th career strikeout, but Skye Bernecky singled in a pair of runs in the fifth to give Northern Cambria a 5-4 win over the host Lions in a Heritage Conference softball game Thursday.
Autumn Rose scored a run on a groundout to put United ahead 1-0 in the bottom of the second, but the Colts tied it when Kenzi Formeck drove in a run on a double and then scored on an error for the 2-1 lead in the fourth.
Northern Cambria added two more runs in the fifth on Bernecky’s single.
United brought home a pair of runs on a walk and fielder’s choice in the sixth.
Hayley Dumm went 2-for-3, while Alivia Yahner, Formeck and Sara Abel doubled for the Colts.
Madisyn Burkett led the Lions with two hits, and Rose drove in two runs.
Laci Lanzendorfer tossed seven innings, striking out six and allowing four hits for the win.
McConville also threw a complete-game, fanning 16, issuing one walk and allowing seven hits.
Both teams close the regular season Monday. Northern Cambria (8-8) welcomes Ferndale, while United (4-11) plays host to North Star.
HOMER-CENTER 7, PORTAGE 4: Homer-Center built up a lead early and closed the door on Portage for a Heritage Conference win at home.
The Wildcats’ Julia King singled in a run to break a 1-1 tie and scored on a fielding error for the 3-1 lead in the bottom of the second.
Lyndsey Castel, Sydney Castel and Paigh Phillips drove in runs in the top of the third to put the Mustangs up 4-3, but Homer-Center responded with three runs in the bottom half of the inning.
Melanie George scored on a groundout, Emma Popp brought in the go-ahead run on a singe, and Emily Bowser hit an RBI single to give the Wildcats the 6-4 advantage. Popp drove in another run in the fourth.
Homer-Center had 13 hits. Popp went 3-for-4, while King, Alaina Fabin, Bowser and Kylee Krejocic had two hits apiece. Krejocic and Fabin doubled.
Lyndsey Castel and Lily Koban had three hits apiece, while Makenna Redfern and Sydney Castel each had two hits as part of the Mustangs’ 12-hit day.
King earned the win in 41/3 innings of relief, striking out five and not allowing a run on four hits.
Phillips pitched six innings, striking out six and allowing seven runs (five earned).
Homer-Center ended the regular season at 10-8.
Portage (6-8) plays a doubleheader against Purchase Line at home on Monday to end the regular season.
CURWENSVILLE 9, PENNS MANOR 0: Penns Manor was held hitless in a 9-0 loss at Curwensville in a non-conference game.
Curwensville’s Addison Siple nearly tossed a perfect game, striking out 18 in front an errorless defense, but she issued a walk to Macey Pegg in the fifth.
Siple also led the Tide’s offense with two RBIs on a single.
Allison Rhea struck out six and took the loss.
Penns Manor ended the regular season at 3-15 and rank 11th in District 6 Class 1A with 12 teams earning playoff berths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.