MARION CENTER — The quirks of the high school softball season created an 11-day break between Marion Center’s regular-season finale and its first-round playoff opener.
Although the time off might not be an ideal situation for a team riding a season-high winning streak, it didn’t seem to matter much to a streaking Stingers team.
Lydia Miller hit a grand slam to ignite a six-run third inning, Cheyenne Silvis homered an inning later and bounced back after a rocky first inning in the circle, and the Stingers won a seventh straight game by rolling over visiting Cambria Heights, 12-2, in a District 6 Class 2A quarterfinals-round playoff game Monday at the Marion Center Community Park.
“It’s been a long time since we have played,” Marion Center coach Emily Risinger said. “During practice we were just trying to get them some live at-bats and game like situations as much as possible. They worked hard that whole time that we were off though, and they knew this game was coming up, so they were ready and gave it their best.”
Miller’s slam, which carried well over the left-center field fence, provided the Stingers a 9-2 third-inning advantage. More importantly, it provided a confidence boost for the Stingers’ starting pitcher.
Silvis, who was tagged for a pair of first-inning runs, continued to get stronger throughout the game and didn’t allow a baserunner from the third inning on.
“I was getting a little upset and frustrated at the beginning because I wasn’t getting the calls that I thought I should be getting,” Silvis said. “My team, and in particular that home run, picked me up and we got the bats rolling.”
“I think we all know not to give up and to give all we have in every game,” Miller said. “You never know what the outcome will be, so we just have to continue to give it our all no matter the score.”
The Highlanders’ Martina White walked to lead off the game and later scored on Elle Bender’s RBI single. Bender came around to score on a bloop single by Rylee Bernecky that landed between third base and home plate.
“We always try to do that,” Cambria Heights coach Drew Thomas said about the quick start. “We coach up our kids to start fast and finish fast. We had a good start; we just didn’t finish after that first inning.”
A two-run Cambria Heights lead could have been worse, but Silvis struck out Karin Adams to end the first and leave the bases loaded.
“I think she did great the whole game,” Risinger said. “I know coming back the way she did and remaining calm, she was going to do well. She’s been strong all year and just confident in her abilities.”
The Stingers’ bats came alive against Adams in the bottom of the second inning thanks to an RBI from freshman Kaily Anderson and a two-run double by Miller.
An inning later, Kayla Hill and Anderson delivered RBIs to make it 5-2, but the game-changing shot came with the bases loaded. Miller connected on the first pitch she saw, depositing it over the fence and quickly giving the Stingers some additional insurance.
“That grand slam really helped,” Risinger said. “She’s been great all year. She has power, speed, all those things that you mentioned. We know when she is up at bat something good is about to happen.”
Miller went 2-for-4 with two runs, six RBIs and beat out a fifth-inning grounder that was bobbled by a Highlanders’ infielder.
Sophomore Gina Lane worked a walk to start the second inning but was left on the bases when Silvis retired the Highlanders’ No. 1, 2 and 3 hitters in order.
Silvis finished allowing just two hits and three walks while striking out four and was aided by a strong Stingers defense behind her. Marion Center didn’t commit an error, and seven of Silvis’ final nine outs came on balls put into play.
“I think our defense is great,” Silvis said. “They were making plays look routine, getting ground balls, fly balls and turning them into outs. Can’t complain about that.”
Silvis connected on her two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth inning by drilling the first pitch of the at-bat against relief pitcher Sidney Nihart, and along with Abbey Smulik, who singled in front of her, scored the Stingers’ 10th and 11th unanswered runs.
Miller ended the game coming around to score on an RBI single from Alexis Roush.
Mya Lipsie joined Miller and Silvis with multiple hits, smacking singles in the first and fifth innings.
Anderson and Silvis had two RBIs, Roush and Hill delivered one each.
Cambria Heights concluded its season at 14-7.
“A lot of teams, there goal is to make the playoffs,” Thomas said. “For our seniors, they have made it four years now. Like I just told the girls, this season is nothing to hang our heads about. I’m proud of them all. This team has the most, as far as seniors, that I’ve had on a team. We will rebuild and we’ll be back.”
Marion Center (16-4) will attempt to keep its momentum going Thursday against top-seeded Bald Eagle Area, a 10-0 winner against Homer-Center on Monday.
