Lydia Miller poured in 12 of Marion Center’s 27 fourth-quarter points as the Stingers overcame a 15-point deficit to grab a come-from-behind 52-47 victory over United in a Heritage Conference girls’ basketball game at home on Thursday.

The Lions’ Madison McGinnis scored 14 points in a 28-12 first half, and United pulled ahead 40-25 going into the fourth quarter.

