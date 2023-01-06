Lydia Miller poured in 12 of Marion Center’s 27 fourth-quarter points as the Stingers overcame a 15-point deficit to grab a come-from-behind 52-47 victory over United in a Heritage Conference girls’ basketball game at home on Thursday.
The Lions’ Madison McGinnis scored 14 points in a 28-12 first half, and United pulled ahead 40-25 going into the fourth quarter.
That’s when Miller and the Stingers went to work on both ends of the court. Miller made 5 of 7 free throw attempts in the fourth quarter and Kaelee Elkin added eight points. Meanwhile, the defense held United to just seven.
“I am so proud of our girls’ performance the second half of this game,” Marion Center coach Amy Trimble said. “The word proud cannot truly express the emotion I feel for these girls and their hard work. We went into the locker room at halftime as one team and came out as another team together. The environment our fans provided this game felt like a playoff game and something that the girls and myself will never forget. Quitting is not part of our girls’ game. Hustle and effort needs to be executed until the last buzzer sounds, and that proved itself tonight.”
Miller led all scorers with 21 points, including a pair of 3s. Elkin tacked on seven rebounds and four steals, Natalie Black came down with six boards, and Mya Lipsie posted five rebounds and four steals.
McGinnis led United with 17 points on six field goals, including two 3-pointers, and 3-for-6 free throw shooting.
Marion Center (3-5) plays at Conemaugh Valley on Saturday, and United (8-4) plays host to Penns Manor on Wednesday.
PENNS MANOR 63, CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 45: Alyssa Altemus and Allie Mumau posted double-doubles and Penns Manor followed up its win against previously unbeaten Portage with a convincing victory over visiting Cambria Heights in a Heritage Conference game.
The Highlanders remained competitive throughout the first half, trailing the Comets by six points, 29-23, going into halftime, but Penns Manor responded with a 34-22 second half that included going 9-for-11 at the free throw line to help clinch the win.
“I give a lot of credit to Cambria Heights,” Penns Manor coach Jason Miloser said. “They came out and played really good basketball, but I really like the way the girls responded to adversity and stuck together to pull out the win.”
Altemus was strong offensively and defensively, recording a game-high 20 points, grabbing 11 rebounds, dishing out seven assists and coming up with four steals. Mumau posted 16 points and a team-high 12 rebounds, and Sarah Stiteler scored 12 points. Deja Gillo registered nine points, and Sydney Shaffer helped out with eight rebounds and four assists.
Miloser also praised Allie Mumau, his team’s sophomore center.
“Allie Mumau really controlled the paint on both ends of the floor,” he said. “She always plays with energy, but she took it to another level tonight and really dominated inside.”
Cambria Heights’ Sienna Kirsch scored 13 of her 20 points in the first half. Gracey Vinglish buried three 3-pointers and chipped in 15 points.
Cambria Heights (3-8) plays host to River Valley on Wednesday, and Penns Manor (9-2, 5-0 conference) travels to North Star on Tuesday.
PORTAGE 57, PURCHASE LINE 35: Jenna Burkett scored eight of her game-high 15 points in Portage’s 21-point second-quarter outburst, and the Mustangs rode out its bounce-back Heritage Conference win at Purchase Line.
Portage (11-1), coming off a loss to Penns Manor, moved its lead from eight points at the end of the first quarter to 14 points, 31-17, at halftime. The Mustangs added eight more points onto their lead after a 15-7 third quarter before both teams closed out the final eight minutes by scoring 11 points.
Burkett hit five field goals and was 5-for-6 from the free throw line to make up her 15 points. Maddy Hudak scored half of her 12 points from the line, and Ari Wozniak contributed 10 points.
Portage was 14-for-17 from the line.
Brooklyn Syster hit two 3-pointers and led Purchase Line with 12 points. Katie Weaver finished with nine points.
Both teams play Monday. Purchase Line (3-8) plays host to Moshannon Valley, and Portage (11-1) visits Bellwood-Antis in a key District 6 Class 2A matchup.
APOLLO-RIDGE 48, LIGONIER VALLEY 20: After having its four-game win streak snapped by Shady Side Academy on Tuesday, Apollo-Ridge doubled up Ligonier Valley in a WPIAL Section 3-AAA game.
The Vikings sprinted to a 24-13 halftime lead and outscored the Rams 20-0 in the third quarter to extend their advantage to 31 points at 44-13.
Syd McCray connected on seven field goals and a pair of free throws for a game-high 16 points for the Vikings. Brinley Toland had six steals and five assists to go with 13 points, and Sophie Yard posted 12 points on six field goals. Kylar Toland raked in four boards.
The Rams got eight points from Misty Miller.
Apollo-Ridge (8-2, 1-1 section) travels to Deer Lakes on Monday. Ligonier Valley (2-6, 0-2) visits North Star for a non-conference game Wednesday.
BOYS
LIGONIER VALLEY 46, APOLLO-RIDGE 31: Jimmy Pleskovitch posted a huge double-double, and Ligonier Valley rode a 10-point halftime lead to top Apollo-Ridge and clinch a WPIAL Section 3-AAA win.
The Rams outscored the Vikings in first two quarters and took a 27-17 lead into halftime. Ligonier Valley turned to its defense in the second half and held Apollo Ridge to just 14 points.
Pleskovitch scored a game-high 16 points and collared 17 rebounds. Parker Hollick chipped in nine points, and Hayden Sierocky collected 11 rebounds and took six steals.
Jake Mull paced Apollo Ridge with 14 points.
Both teams play today. Apollo-Ridge (1-9, 0-3) welcomes Derry, and Ligonier Valley (2-9, 1-2) travels to Valley.