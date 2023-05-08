Marion Center won a pitchers’ duel and took a full game lead in the Heritage Conference West standings with a 1-0 win over Homer-Center on Saturday evening at First Commonwealth Bank Field.
The Stingers moved one game ahead of United in the division following Friday’s win over the Lions and Saturday victory at Homer-Center.
Each team has two conference games remaining. Marion Center (11-3, 9-2) has home games against Homer-Center on Wednesday and United on Thursday. Marion Center needs only one win to earn a berth in the conference championship game opposite East champion Northern Cambria.
United (10-7, 8-3) has a home game Wednesday against Portage before facing Marion Center on the road.
The conference championship game is set for Monday, May 15, at First Commonwealth Bank Field in Homer City.
Dakota Bracken pitched a one-hit shutout in a duel with Homer-Center’s Owen Saiani.
Bracken yielded the lone hit in the fourth inning and scattered five walks. He twice picked off baserunners after allowing a walk, and catcher Nick Pacconi gunned down a runner trying to steal second.
Homer-Center (12-6, 7-5) put runners aboard in the first, third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings, but none reached second base. The pickoffs came in the first and fourth innings, and Pacconi caught a runner trying to steal in the fifth.
Marion Center produced the lone run in the fourth inning. Noah McCoy reached on an error to lead off the inning, moved to second on Alex Stewart’s sacrifice bunt and scored on Parker Black’s ground-ball single through the left side of the infield.
Bracken struck out 10 and pitched all seven innings. He threw 103 pitches, with 60 going for strikes.
Saiani pitched six innings, striking out eight, walking two, allowing four hits and an unearned run. He threw 63 of his 97 pitchers for strikes.
Caleb Palmer pitched the seventh and struck out all three batters he faced.
Braden Reichenbach had two of Marion Center’s hits. Bracken also had a hit.
Marion Center is ranked third in the District 6 Class 2A rankings. Eight teams qualify for the playoffs.
INDIANA 16, HIGHLANDS 10: Indiana closed its WPIAL Section 4-AAAA schedule with its third straight win and clinched a playoff berth.
The Indians have won three straight games, including a two-game sweep of Highlands.
Indiana (11-7, 7-3) finished second in the section behind North Catholic (9-7, 8-2), which swept the Indians in the regular-season two-game series.
Playoff pairings are expected to be announced Friday.
Indiana scored 15 or more runs for the third straight game, including a 15-0 win over Highlands on Friday.
On Satuday, the Indians’ countered Highlands’ seven-run second inning by scoring in each inning except the third. After Highlands made it 7-6, Indiana scored 10 runs over the final three innings.
Gavin Homer powered Indiana by going 4-for-5 with a double, four runs scored and two RBIs.
Ben Ryan hit a home run in one of his five plate appearances, walked the other four times and scored five runs.
Steven Budash stroked three hits, and Garrison Dougherty drove in two runs. Tristan Redinger was credited with three RBIs.
Conner Geesey, the second of three Indiana pitchers, picked up the victory.
Indiana plays host to Somerset today in a non-conference game and closes the regular season Wednesday at Hollidaysburg.
DERRY 10, UNITED 2: Derry broke open a close non-conference game with a big fourth inning and cruised past United.
The Trojans led 3-2 before scoring six runs in the fourth inning. United managed its only runs in the opening inning.
Travis Timko had half of United’s four hits. Joe Marino doubled. Brad Felix and Isaac Worthington had RBIs.
United fell to 10-7 overall. The Lions are 8-3 in the Heritage Conference, a full game behind Marion Center, which holds first place in the West Division.
Each team has two conference game remaining and Marion Center needs one win to clinch the division title and a berth in the championship game opposite East champion Northern Cambria.
The Lions play a non-conference at Conemaugh Township today. They play host to Portage Wednesday and visit Marion Center on Thursday.
United is ranked ninth in the District 6 Class 2A rankings, one game out of playoff position.
