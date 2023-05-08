mc baseball

DAKOTA BRACKEN pitched a one-hit shutout in Marion Center’s win over Homer-Center on Saturday.

 KYLEE SURIKE/Gazette

Marion Center won a pitchers’ duel and took a full game lead in the Heritage Conference West standings with a 1-0 win over Homer-Center on Saturday evening at First Commonwealth Bank Field.

The Stingers moved one game ahead of United in the division following Friday’s win over the Lions and Saturday victory at Homer-Center.