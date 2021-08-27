NANTY GLO — Heritage conference teams like Marion Center are used to seeing WestPAC squads on their schedule, just not until the end of the season in the crossover week.
Facing Blacklick Valley of the WestPAC in Week 1, Marion Center was thrown a bit of a curveball in terms of its preparation, but the Stingers adjusted well, turning in a strong performance on both sides of the ball to earn a 27-6 victory over the Vikings on Friday night.
“We were mostly just excited to be able to start the season off with a game,” said Marion Center fourth-year head coach Adam Rising, who improved to 2-1 versus WestPAC opponents while at the helm of the Stingers.
“We had the band, fans and cheerleaders here, and it was exciting. It wasn’t really abnormal in terms of getting ready, we’ve had these crossover games for the past few years, we just treated it like every other game, and we were fortunate enough to come out with an opening night win.”
The Marion Center roster, bolstered by its 14 seniors, was effective all across the board en route to outgaining Blacklick Valley in offensive yardage, 490-99.
Senior quarterback Ty Ryen completed 14 of 21 passes for 300 yards and two touchdowns, while also finding the end zone on a 3-yard rush that opened the game’s scoring.
The Stingers primarily used the deep pass to move the ball against the Blacklick Valley defense, with Ryen throwing 11 passes for 10 or more yards, including an 80-yard touchdown to T.J. Lynn in the second quarter. Six different Marion Center receivers hauled in receptions, with four tallying more than 35 yards apiece.
“I have to give credit to both my offensive line and my receivers,” Ryen said. “I had all day to throw the football, and my guys did their job by getting open. All of my teammates have their own skills, and we do our best to show the younger guys the right way and try to be leaders for them going forward.”
Lynn finished the game with 120 yards receiving on three catches, while also leading the charge on the Stingers defense by intercepting three passes. Lynn’s first pick came as the first half ended, then recorded interceptions on back-to-back Blacklick drives in the fourth quarter.
“I had really been working in the off-season to improve my speed,” Lynn said. “We’ve all been working together for a long time, too, to get this connection going. This was a huge game for us. We just have to carry this momentum into next week. We’re still hungry and we want more.”
The Stingers’ defense was stout for the duration of the contest, forcing two Vikings quarterbacks to complete just 5 of 21 passes for 45 yards along with the three interceptions.
Marion Center also forced two turnovers on downs, including stopping a 20-play, 72-yard drive that began at the Blacklick Valley 8-yard line. The Vikings’ lone points came on an 81-yard kickoff return by Kolten Szymusiak in the second quarter.
“It’s always great to see zero points defensively on the scoreboard,” linebacker Brady Tonkin said. “We have a very solid defense that works every day to continue to get better. We just have to keep pushing forward and stay this way for the season.”
Szymusiak recorded his return touchdown following Lynn’s 80-yard scamper to cut the Marion Center lead to 14-6 with 5:01 left in the half.
Braden Reichenbach booted a 25-yard field goal to put the Stingers ahead 17-6 at the break.
Marion Center then posted 10 unanswered points in the second half on a 4-yard touchdown pass from Ryen to Liam Cornetto and a second field goal from Reichenbach, the latter from 32 yards, to set the eventual final.
The Stingers (1-0) will play host to Penns Manor on Friday.
“Penns Manor has developed a tradition within their program, and unfortunately we didn’t get to play them last year, but it’s still a rival,” Rising said. “We’re going to enjoy this win for tonight, then regroup tomorrow and break down some film. We’re healthy coming out of Week 1, which is always a plus, and we’ll be ready to go.”