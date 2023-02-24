Lydia Miller and the Marion Center Stingers were too much for Portage — again.
Marion Center, the 10th seed in the District 6 Class 2A girls’ basketball tournament, knocked off second-seeded Portage, 53-46, in the quarterfinals on Thursday evening.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Purchase an Online Subscription to receive access to all website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$9.99
|for 31 days
|52 Weeks Online Subscription
|$99.99
|for 365 days
|1 Day Pass
|$1.00
|for 1 day
Already a Print Subscriber? Register here to access your free website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine. Morning high of 39F with temps falling to near freezing. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph..
Mostly clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 22F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: February 24, 2023 @ 2:55 am
Lydia Miller and the Marion Center Stingers were too much for Portage — again.
Marion Center, the 10th seed in the District 6 Class 2A girls’ basketball tournament, knocked off second-seeded Portage, 53-46, in the quarterfinals on Thursday evening.
Miller scored 26 points, and the Stingers beat Portage for the second time this season and advanced to play at sixth-seeded United in the semifinals on Monday.
The quarterfinal matchups produced chaos in the bracket, with all four low seeds winning. In addition to Marion Center, fifth-seeded Homer-Center cruised past fourth-seeded Southern Huntingdon, 50-30; ninth-seeded Bishop McCort beat top-seeded Bellwood-Antis, 65-52; and sixth-seeded United held off third-seeded Penns Manor, 38-34.
Marion Center and Portage battled in a slugfest. The game was tied at 16 after the first quarter and at 29 at halftime.
The Stingers assumed a four-point lead, 42-38, entering the fourth quarter and made it stand up. Marion Center yielded only 17 points in the second half.
Miller was deadly. She hit four 3-point field goals and drained 12 of 14 free throw attempts.
Kaelee Elkin chipped in 12 points, and Mollie Shadle hit a pair of 3-point field goals and scored nine points.
Ari Wozniak scored 17 points for Portage, which struggled over the second half of the season after losing starter Jenna Burkett to an injury. Burkett returned Thursday and scored 11 points.
HOMER-CENTER 50, SOUTHERN HUNTINGDON 30: Homer-Center opened its District 6 Class 2A title defense on the road.
Now the Wildcats get to play in the semifinals at home.
Homer-Center, the fifth-seed, traveled to Southern Huntingdon and knocked off the fourth-seeded Rockets, 50-30, in the quarterfinals Thursday evening.
The Wildcats emerged on a night when all the low seeds won. Tenth-seeded Marion Center edged second-seeded Portage, 53-46; ninth-seeded Bishop McCort beat top-seeded Bellwood-Antis, 65-52; and sixth-seeded United held off third-seeded Penns Manor, 38-34.
That set up semifinals on Monday that includes three Heritage Conference teams, with Homer-Center (18-6) playing host to Bishop McCort (13-11), and United (16-7) welcoming Marion Center (14-10).
Homer-Center put away Southern Huntingdon early, taking a 14-3 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Wildcats built on the lead in the second quarter and took a 20-point margin, 29-9, into halftime.
In the second half, the Wildcats hit a stagnant stretch. Southern Huntingdon held a 15-7 advantage in the third quarter and trailed by 12, 36-24, going into the fourth period.
Homer-Center, however, allowed only six points in the final quarter and eased to the victory.
Alaina Fabin fueled Homer-Center’s first-half surge, scoring 13 of her 18 points.
Macy Sardone also finished with 18 points. Molly Kosmack added nine.
Haley Ross led Southern Huntingdon (18-5) with 14 points.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.