MARION CENTER — Don Stitt, a longtime manager and president of Marion Center Legion Baseball, was honored during a pregame ceremony between Marion Center and Punxsutawney Post 62 on Thursday at the Marion Center baseball field.
Stitt, who recently retired after serving different roles with the program for more than 35 years, was the manager and president concurrently for more than a 20-year stretch. During that run, Stitt guided Marion Center Youth Legion to eight Western Regional tournaments and the Pennsylvania state tournament five times.
“This honor really feels great because it comes from some of my former players and assistants who I really respect and admire,” Stitt said. “It means so much to be recognized by that group and even more that I was able to help these guys develop as players and into good adults.”
“I don’t know any other way to put it, but he showed us what dedication looks like,” Brian Burns, a former player and current umpire, said. “This is a position that isn’t a paid position, and to be in charge and be involved for as many years as he was, that is true dedication.”
A plaque at the field recognizes Stitt as a coach, mentor and president during 35 years of service to Marion Center American Legion baseball.
“It does take a lot of dedication, no doubt about it,” Stitt said. “So many days we took care of the field for hours before we could even prepare to play a game. I had so many good people surrounding me as well. You need some good help to survive for so many years, and I had that. I think over my time as the manager, I had 26 different assistant coaches.”
Nick Pinizzotto, the current manager and another former player, said, “He is very focused and always had a clear mission in mind. He was so smart and could really anticipate what was going to happen during some of those baseball games.”
Stitt compiled a career record of 443-399 and was inducted into the Pennsylvania American Legion Sports Hall of Fame in 2010.
After serving as an assistant under Don Ruddock in 1987, Stitt took over as manager the next year and held that role for the next 28 years. He doubled as the team president for many of those years.
“That didn’t matter all that much because for many of those tasks that the team president was in charge of, I already handled as the manager,” Stitt said.
Pinizzotto still uses some of the skills he learned from Stitt and hopes to continue to build on the success of the program.
“On some of his early teams, we didn’t have the most skilled teams,” Pinizzotto said. “With his approach to the game and anticipation, he outmanaged a lot of managers and helped us win so many more games.
“I think the biggest mark Don has left on this program is the fact that when he first began in the late 1980s, there were so many more teams involved in the league. The fact that we are out here in this rural area and this team has not only survived but excelled while other teams have come and gone says a lot for the mark he has left.”
“He is like a second father to me,” Burns said. “He not only helped me with learning the game of baseball but was able to help me with life lessons as well. Whether he knows that or not, it is true.”
Stitt said he has many fond memories from his time with the program.
“There was the 1989 team that went on to win the Western Regional,” he said. “My 1993 team was one of the most talented from this area but went to regionals and unfortunately bowed out. There are really too many to count.”
Stitt remains a part of the program, mostly as a fan.
“I will still be available,” he said, “but my spot now is out past the outfield fence under the tree. That is where my Dad and I used to watch the games, and that is where I will be when I come to the games.”