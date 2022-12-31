As the New London-Spicer High School football team lined up for the final play of the Minnesota Class 3A championship game on Dec. 4, wide receiver Brycen Christensen struggled to stay positive. “It isn’t looking good,” he thought to himself.
The Wildcats trailed Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton by five points with four seconds left and the ball was resting 48 yards from the goal line. NLS needed a miracle. And Christensen helped provide it.
Quarterback Blake Schultz dropped back and flung a Hail Mary pass that settled into the arms of tight end Grant Paffrath at the DGF 17-yard line. As Paffrath was being hauled down, he alertly pitched the ball to a trailing Christensen, who raced into the end zone to cap an improbable 27-26 victory that triggered a chaotic scene at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Paffrath knew Christensen had scored only because of the deafening noise.
“I didn’t even see the end of the play,” he said. “I just heard everyone screaming.”
The Wildcats dogpiled atop Christensen in the end zone as the DGF players trudged off the field, dazed. “It was,” said Schultz, “a surreal moment.”
Especially since New London-Spicer, not DGF, had seemed fated to suffer a crushing defeat: Jordan Summers scored a touchdown to put the Rebels ahead with only 24 seconds remaining.
But NLS wrested the championship from DGF’s grasp thanks to a prayer that was answered.
“That type of an ending is storybook,” said Wildcats coach Chad Gustafson. “That’s like a movie. Some of the coaches woke up the next day and said, ‘Did we really win, or did I dream that?’ I said, ‘Well, I’ve got the trophy, so I think it’s real.’”
New London-Spicer’s miraculous last-play victory leads off the final installment of this annual three-part compendium celebrating the unusual, the absurd and the just plain wacky from the year in sports.
AMBUSHED. It’s not unusual for an irate batter to charge a pitcher. But eyebrows were raised when the reverse occurred during a junior college baseball game in Texas.
After serving up a go-ahead, two-run homer to Josh Phillips of North Central Texas College, Weatherford College hurler Owen Woodward threw down his glove, sprinted off the mound and tackled an unsuspecting Phillips as he rounded third, sending his helmet flying. The benches emptied and the umpires eventually decided to suspend the game.
It turns out Phillips wasn’t blameless. He had taunted Woodward during his home run trot.
The North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference suspended Woodward for four games — a moot point since Weatherford officials had already kicked him off the team — and Phillips received a two-game ban, as did every other player who took part in the brawl.
THE BIG CHILL. It was so frigid during the New Year’s Day Winter Classic at Target Field in Minneapolis — the temperature plunged to 10 below zero at one point — that the ice had to be heated, to prevent it from becoming too brittle.
St. Louis turned back the host Wild 6-4 in what the NHL confirmed was the coldest game in league history. Said left wing Marcus Foligno, “I was looking over my shoulder for a polar bear.”
COMING UP SHORT. Memphis Redbirds third baseman Delvin Pérez smacked a deep drive to left field in an International League game, paused in the batter’s box to admire his work, flipped his bat, put his head down and began his home run trot. He never saw Gwinnett left fielder Justyn-Henry Malloy catch the ball short of the warning track.
Pérez didn’t realize what had happened until he rounded third base, where Redbirds manager Ben Johnson was coaching.
“He didn’t do a handshake,” Pérez said. “And then I started hearing everybody [in the dugout], ‘What are you doing?’”
Video of his gaffe brought the little-known minor leaguer unwanted national attention. Said Pérez, “It’s not something you want to go viral.”
A MATTER OF TASTE. A preference for pizza cost Pittsburgh Maulers running back De’Veon Smith his job.
After practice one day — Pittsburgh and the other seven USFL teams were based in Birmingham, Ala. — the players returned to the Maulers’ hotel for lunch. Smith saw the only option on the menu was chicken salad, which he didn’t want. But when a cafeteria worker walked by with pizza, he asked if he could have that instead.
“I didn’t ask for a whole box,” Smith pointed out. “I just asked for a slice.”
According to Smith, the employee told him no and then inquired if that would be a problem. Smith simply said yes and walked away.
Coach Kirby Wilson called Smith into his office the next morning and told him he was being released because he had violated one of Wilson’s cardinal rules: Disrespect of players, coaches or others in general will not be tolerated.
“He crossed the line,” Wilson said, “so we had to deal with it.”
The Maulers, besides suffering a public relations black eye from the incident, proved a disaster on the field, finishing with a league-worst 1-9 record.
EXIT SIGN. Panicked occupants fled the U.S. Capitol after police sent out an alert about a small plane, classified as “a probable threat,” that had entered restricted airspace above Washington.
Turns out the aircraft was carrying members of the U.S. Army Golden Knights, who were to parachute into Nationals Park prior to a Washington-Arizona game on Military Appreciation Night. The Federal Aviation Administration failed to notify Capitol police in advance of the flyover, prompting the building’s hurried evacuation.
One witness to the resulting chaos was Eireann Doolittle, the wife of Nationals pitcher Sean Doolittle. “I was walking the dogs past the Dirksen Senate Office Building,” she tweeted. “People started streaming out all at once. They told me to turn around and get away as fast as possible. Some people were calm, but many were genuinely panicked. I know I was.”
CRIME AND PUNISHMENT. Carolina wide receiver DJ Moore was understandably excited after catching a game-tying 62-yard touchdown pass with 12 seconds left that, with the extra point, would give the Panthers a victory over Atlanta. Moments later he was distraught.
Moore celebrated the TD by ripping off his helmet and slamming it to the ground in the end zone, drawing a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct that turned an almost automatic extra point into a more challenging 48-yard kick. And Eddy Piñeiro missed it.
The Falcons wound up winning the game in overtime.
SECOND WIND. Guard Luke Kennard scored seven points in the final nine seconds to cap the Los Angeles Clippers’ furious comeback from a 35-point deficit, resulting in an incredible 116-115 victory at Washington.
The Wizards led 66-31 late in the first half at Capital One Arena before the visitors began chipping away. Even so, the Clippers trailed by seven points with 20 seconds remaining. NBA teams were a combined 1-16,239 over the last 20 seasons when trailing by a minimum of seven points in the last 20 seconds of regulation.
The Wizards soon became victim No. 2.
“We stopped playing,” said Washington coach Wes Unseld Jr. “We gave them life, allowed them to stay in it and they made big plays late.”
Kennard sank a 32-foot 3-pointer and then, after the Wizards turned the ball over on a five-second inbounds violation, hit another with 1.9 seconds left while being fouled. His free throw put Los Angeles ahead for the first time all night and completed the second-largest comeback in league history.
SPOILING FOR A FIGHT. A flurry of brushback pitches sparked a brawl between the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels on June 26 that resulted in 12 ejections and left Angels reliever Archie Bradley with a fractured right elbow, suffered when he tripped over the dugout railing while rushing to join the melee. Bradley wound up missing the rest of the season.
Major League Baseball handed down 12 suspensions, totaling 47 games. Among those punished was Angels Spanish language interpreter Manny Del Campo. Many on social media found Del Campo’s two-game suspension especially amusing, noting that a baseball fight has really gone off the rails when even a translator gets tossed.
THE GREAT ESCAPE. Italy’s Alberto Nonino finished last in the 400-meter run portion of the decathlon at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Cali, Colombia, because of an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction.
Nonino chose to compete without underwear, a decision he sorely regretted after his private parts popped out during the race, forcing him to slow while trying unsuccessfully to tuck them out of sight.
Wrote Spanish reporter David Sánchez de Castro, “His penis escaped out of the side of his shorts and he had to hold it because it wasn’t allowing him to run properly, which is normal when your dongle is swinging from side to side.”
PAPER WORK. Cyclists Tadej Pogačar and Rafał Majka devised a novel way to decide who should win Stage 4 of the Tour of Slovenia — a game of rock, paper, scissors.
The UAE Emirates teammates were comfortably ahead of the pack as they approached the finish line when, in a move that bewildered spectators, they stopped their bikes. Pogačar suggested a game of rock, paper, scissors to decide the winner, prompting Majka to burst into laughter. Majka chose paper, which covered Pogačar’s rock.
Majka finished the 94.8-mile stage from Laško to Velika Planina just ahead of Pogačar, who went on to win the Tour of Slovenia.
INK BLOT. The New York Yankees placed reliever Aroldis Chapman on the 15-day injured list — because of an adverse reaction to getting a tattoo.
Chapman developed an infection after having a portrait of his sister inked onto his left calf. The hard-throwing left-hander was sidelined for nearly a month.
GAS CHAMBER. The French first-division soccer club Olympique released defender Marcelo for “inappropriate behavior,” namely laughing while captain Léo Dubois spoke following a critical loss, a verbal altercation with teammate Maxwel Cornet and … repeated farting in the locker room.
Lyon initially demoted the 34-year-old Brazilian — birth name Marcelo Antonio Guedes Filho — to the club’s reserve squad before releasing him when his flatulence continued.
According to ESPN FC correspondent Julian Laurens, “Marcelo was disciplined by the club for repeatedly farting among his teammates in the dressing room.”