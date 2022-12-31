wacky3 photo

The New London-Spicer High School football team celebrated an improbable state championship earlier this month.

 New London-Spicer High School Facebook page

As the New London-Spicer High School football team lined up for the final play of the Minnesota Class 3A championship game on Dec. 4, wide receiver Brycen Christensen struggled to stay positive. “It isn’t looking good,” he thought to himself.

The Wildcats trailed Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton by five points with four seconds left and the ball was resting 48 yards from the goal line. NLS needed a miracle. And Christensen helped provide it.

Tags