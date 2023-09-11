After last week’s head-scratching win over Ashland, IUP coach Paul Tortorella said, “I’ve been involved in a lot of different kinds of games, and I don’t know if I’ve ever seen one like that.”
He can say the same thing this week.
Saturday’s game was strange, and it had an even stranger ending, as the Crimson Hawks thought they had a timeout remaining, but did not, and the clock ran out while they were scrambling to kick what would have been a game-winning field goal at Miller Stadium.
Instead of a last-second win, IUP took a last-second loss, 13-12, to East Stroudsburg in a PSAC crossover game that left both teams wondering what had just happened.
“Seen a lot of (games), nothing like that,” said East Stroudsburg coach Jimmy Terwilliger, who wasn’t even born when the Warriors last won in Indiana, in 1981. “There were weather delays, it was back and forth. This game was filled with a lot of things we could not control. It was pretty wild.”
The ending was the wildest part.
After East Stroudsburg took a one-point lead with 6:04 left, IUP drove inside the Warriors’ 5-yard line. But after failing to score on two running plays, IUP quarterback Karst Hunter sat on the turf between the hash marks on third down to get the ball positioned for Nick Andrassi to kick a 21-yard field goal, with the plan to use what IUP thought was its final timeout to set up the kick.
IUP had used its first timeout of the half at the 14:24 mark of the fourth quarter, but the scoreboard did not reflect it. In fact, for the rest of the game, the stadium display showed IUP had one more timeout than it really did. Tortorella called a second timeout with 1:49 remaining, and then the third with 26 seconds left.
So, after Hunter gave himself up on third down with about 10 seconds to go, Tortorella called timeout, but was informed he did not have one. The Crimson Hawks had to hustle the kicking team onto the field, but the clock reached zero before the ball could be snapped.
The Warriors celebrated and Tortorella, his staff and the players stood in disbelief.
“We thought we had another timeout,” Tortorella said. “We were signaling for a timeout and the clock kept running.”
It was a fitting ending to a weird game.
The Warriors hadn’t won in Indiana in 42 years, and they came to town with backup quarterback Charlie McKee ready to start because starter Aaron Tobias was injured. Yet the Warriors drove 75 yards in 15 plays and took a 7-0 lead on their first possession of the game.
But rather than match the score, the IUP offense began what would be a day of frustration. It couldn’t run the ball very well, and Hunter faced constant pressure when he dropped back. IUP had nine possessions, and seven of them ended on the plus side of midfield but netted just 12 points. The offense gained only 52 rushing yards and Hunter was sacked four times.
“It just comes down to execution,” Hunter said. “There was a lot of times we just didn’t execute on offense. And then there was times that we executed to perfection. We were too up-and-down, and we just couldn’t finish.”
IUP’s 12 points is its fewest since a 44-7 loss at Kutztown in 2014 and fewest at home since a 28-10 loss to California in 2011.
At halftime, East Stroudsburg led 7-3, when it was announced that the stadium had to be emptied because of nearby lightning strikes, as the sky to the east turned dark gray. After a 90-minute halftime in which the impending storm never arrived and the skies cleared, the teams returned.
The Crimson Hawks took the lead on their first possession, on Hunter’s 39-yard pass to Derek Lockhart on fourth-and-2. Andrassi missed the extra point, and IUP held a 9-7 lead.
Andrassi booted a 31-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter to make the lead five, and it seemed the IUP defense had such control –– East Stroudsburg had only crossed midfield once since that opening touchdown –– that the slim margin would be enough.
In fact, outside of the opening drive, the IUP defense more than dominated East Stroudsburg. But one mistake, when IUP allowed a 59-yard touchdown from McKee to Randy Fizer, put the Warriors back ahead, 13-12, setting up the bizarre ending.
“We struggled really hard to be able to put (our guys) in positions to make plays,” Terwilliger said. “My hat goes off to (IUP). I was trying to dial up everything we could. We were getting pretty deep in the playbook there. We were lucky to come out with one. Sometimes in this game, all you really need is one, and that’s what we got.”
Down by one and with two timeouts, IUP was poised to take the lead back. And after driving into the shadow of the goalposts, the Hawks had a win in their grasp.
Then they let it slip away.
Tortorella said if he had to do it all over again, things obviously would have gone differently.
“Everything was good until the end,” he said. “We had it set up. If we’d known (we were out of timeouts) we would’ve just kicked it on third down. We probably should have, because if there’s a bad snap, you can kill it and try again.”
It all left the Crimson Hawks scratching their heads –– again.
“We had a lot of opportunities to put that one away, but as a team we didn’t execute at times and we made it closer than it probably should have been,” Hunter said. “It’s a tough way to lose and I still don’t know how that happened.”
NOTES: The IUP defense gave up only 264 total yards, sacked McKee four times and forced one turnover. … The loss was the first of Tortorella’s career (31-1) when IUP allowed 17 points or fewer. It’s IUP’s first loss when allowing 17 points or fewer since a 17-13 defeat at Shepherd in the 2015 playoffs, when Curt Cignetti was head coach. … IUP was denied the program’s 600th all-time victory. Its record since 1927 now stands at 599-277-23. … IUP hosts Shippensburg on Saturday, capping a three-game home stand to start the year.
